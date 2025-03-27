  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Panama Maritime Authority to cancel registrations of 128 vessels under sanctions

2025 March 27   12:22

shipping

Panama Maritime Authority to cancel registrations of 128 vessels under sanctions

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) is set to remove 128 ships from its registry after they were sanctioned by the United States, its allies, or the United Nations, according to Ramón Franco, the general director of merchant marine at PMA, Bloomberg reported.

At least 70 tankers have already been delisted, with the remaining vessels to follow. The move aligns with Panama’s commitment to penalizing blacklisted vessels and is expected to result in a revenue loss of up to $2 million.  

“We definitely are not going to be left behind in the face of current challenges of the industry and, of course, sanctions are one of them,” Franco stated at a maritime conference in Singapore.  

Panama, one of the largest flag registries globally, oversees more than 8,000 ships. Its role as a flag state includes ensuring compliance with industry safety standards, equipment inspections, and crew certifications. The country revised its registry rules in October 2024, significantly reducing the time required to deregister a ship from five or six months to between one week and a month.  

The decision comes amid heightened scrutiny of the “dark fleet” – older and often uninsured vessels transporting sanctioned cargo. Some of these ships have migrated to registries known for less strict oversight, while others have opted to operate without a flag. 

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) is the government agency responsible for regulating Panama's shipping registry.

Topics:

shipping

sanctions

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:21

Knutsen NYK, ENEOS Xplora, and ClassNK achieve milestone with AiP for CO2 liquefaction carrier design

14:13

DNV grants AiP to MARIC for ammonia-ready Kamsarmax design​

14:04

AD Ports Group signs 50-year agreement with Oylz Terminals for clean petroleum storage facility at Khalifa Port

13:41

Kanadevia, Taisei, and MOL collaborate to advance floating offshore wind power in Japan

13:12

Samsung Heavy Industries develops in-house FLNG liquefaction technology

12:45

Seas At Risk calls for wind propulsion adoption ahead of IMO decarbonization talks

11:10

Jiangnan Shipyard delivers world's largest VLEC "GAS JESSAMINE" ahead of schedule

10:42

World Shipping Council opposes proposed U.S. port fees for Chinese-built vessels

10:17

Wärtsilä and MPA renew partnership to advance maritime decarbonisation​

09:06

Rux Energy and Bureau Veritas partner for hydrogen storage certification project

09:02

Wärtsilä and Energetica Suape II S.A. launch world’s first ethanol-based power generation trial

2025 March 26

18:06

UK unveils maritime decarbonisation strategy aiming for net zero by 2050

17:26

Hapag-Lloyd to retrofit five container vessels for methanol use

17:16

Prosafe reaches agreement to sell Safe Scandinavia for recycling

17:13

MPCC sells seven vessels and updates 2025 outlook

17:09

MV Elise embarks on first independent voyage as part of Orca Class initiative

17:06

Deep Wind Offshore partners with Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power for South Korean wind projects

17:05

Daito Corporation secures green loan for electric tugboat construction​

17:03

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group finalizes acquisition of 34% stake in Zhoushan Tsuneishi Shipbuilding

17:00

TechnipFMC secures Major iEPCI™ contract from Shell for Gato do Mato development offshore Brazil

16:45

Australia and Singapore fund eight projects to reduce maritime emissions​

16:41

Six сrew members injured in fire aboard refrigerated cargo vessel near South Korea

16:30

Russia seeks international investment for Arctic development - Reuters

16:25

Panama Canal introduces 'NetZero Slot' to promote low-carbon shipping

15:41

Port of Antwerp-Bruges and MPA Singapore sign agreement on green and smart shipping

15:14

Maersk leads in schedule reliability in February 2025 as new carrier alliances enter market - Sea-Intelligence

14:47

Red Sea Gateway Terminal International and Port of Tadjourah sign MoU to manage a multipurpose facility at the Red Sea-Arabian Sea

14:13

Bollinger Shipyards receives $951.6 mln contract modification for U.S. Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter Program

13:22

HHLA increases revenue by 10.5% in 2024

13:12

AD Ports Group and Columbia Group form joint venture for ship management operations

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news