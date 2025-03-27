Seas At Risk calls for wind propulsion adoption ahead of IMO decarbonization talks

As the International Maritime Organization (IMO) prepares to meet in London from March 31 to April 11 to finalize measures for its greenhouse gas (GHG) strategy, marine NGO Seas At Risk has released a report emphasizing the significant economic and environmental benefits of wind-assisted propulsion for global shipping.​

The "Wind First!" study indicates that retrofitting sails on large, existing vessels can result in annual fuel cost savings of nearly $500,000 and reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions by up to 12%.

These findings position wind-assisted propulsion as a critical tool to achieve the IMO's 2030 target of a 5% uptake in zero and near-zero emission energy sources.

The report suggests that integrating wind sails into the global shipping fleet could initiate GHG reductions, lessen the immediate demand for e-fuels production, and allow the market to mature more gradually, thereby avoiding economic shocks.​

Seas At Risk is advocating for robust climate policies at the upcoming IMO discussions, with wind propulsion central to the solution. The NGO recommends implementing a $150 carbon levy, establishing a Fuels Standard that rewards wind-assisted propulsion use, and enhancing the energy efficiency framework (CII).​

Sian Prior, Shipping Policy Director at Seas At Risk, stated, "The upcoming IMO discussions are pivotal in shipping’s decarbonisation transition and wind must be central to the solution. It is a proven, readily available and cost-effective technology that can help the global fleet meet the IMO’s 2030 energy targets and will only become more valuable as fuel costs are set to quadruple by 2040 with the shift to e-fuels. Scaling up wind-assisted really is a no-brainer: it’s a practical, climate-neutral and cost-effective solution that’s ready to deploy."​

Anaïs Rios, Shipping Policy Officer at Seas At Risk, added, "Installing wind-assisted propulsion to the global shipping fleet is a win-win-win for businesses, the economy and the planet – delivering lower costs for the shipping sector, a smoother energy transition for global trade, and an immediate cut in emissions. Wind technology is ready and available now, and it must be recognised at the IMO as a necessary bridge towards sustainable, clean shipping. The clock is ticking! Wind first! Wind now!"​

In 2023, the IMO adopted a Revised GHG Strategy aiming for zero emissions by 2050, with interim targets of a 30% reduction by 2030 and 80% by 2040, as well as a 5% goal for zero or near-zero emission energy uptake by 2030. Governments are currently negotiating measures to achieve these targets.

Seas At Risk emphasizes that global policies adopted at the IMO are essential to provide market incentives for companies to scale up investments in zero-emission fuels and technologies, thereby meeting the IMO’s climate commitments.​

Seas At Risk is a European marine NGO that advocates for the protection and restoration of the marine environment. The organization works with environmental groups across Europe to promote ambitious policies at national and EU levels.​

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping. Established in 1948, the IMO has 176 member states and focuses on areas including safety, environmental concerns, legal matters, technical cooperation, and maritime security.