Kanadevia, Taisei, and MOL collaborate to advance floating offshore wind power in Japan

Kanadevia Corporation, Taisei Corporation, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the commercialization of floating offshore wind power generation, according to MOL's release.

This partnership aims to create a platform for knowledge exchange and cost reduction in the development of offshore wind farms.

The collaboration seeks to address these challenges by leveraging each company's expertise in construction, fabrication, and maritime operations.​

Kanadevia Corporation, founded in 1881, transitioned from shipbuilding to environmental businesses in 2002. The company operates in areas such as decarbonization, resource recycling, and urban development. In wind power generation, Kanadevia engages in both onshore and offshore projects, utilizing its experience in large steel structures and offshore constructions. ​

Taisei Corporation, established in 1873, has contributed to Japan's modernization through numerous construction projects. The company focuses on developing safe, secure, and attractive cities and social infrastructure, and plays a role in recovery efforts following natural disasters.​

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), founded in 1884, is a leading shipping company operating a diverse fleet of over 900 vessels.