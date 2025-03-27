DNV grants AiP to MARIC for ammonia-ready Kamsarmax design​

During Singapore Maritime Week, the Marine Design and Research Institute of China (MARIC) secured Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV for its new wide-beam, ammonia-ready Kamsarmax bulk carrier design, according to DNV's release.

The vessel features a shallow draft to facilitate flexible port operations and is prepared for the integration of a wind-assisted propulsion system (WAPS).​

The MARIC-designed vessel measures 229 meters in length with an expanded beam of 38 meters, optimizing cargo capacity without increasing draft. The hull structure is reinforced, and provisions are made for the future installation of ammonia tanks and related systems.

Equipped with 4,500 cubic meter capacity tanks, the vessel can traverse over 15,000 nautical miles at design speed solely on ammonia fuel.​

Mr. Zhu Jianzhang, Vice President of MARIC, stated, "We are proud to announce our strategic collaboration with DNV, to pioneer the design of a 91k DWT ammonia-fueled bulk carrier. This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing green shipping technologies and accelerating the maritime industry’s transition to a low-carbon future."​

An Approval in Principle (AiP) is an independent assessment confirming the feasibility of a design concept and identifying no significant barriers to its realization.​

Marine Design and Research Institute of China (MARIC) is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), specializes in ship design and research, focusing on innovative and energy-efficient vessel solutions.​

DNV is an independent classification society headquartered in Norway, provides technical assurance and advisory services to the maritime, oil and gas, and energy industries worldwide.