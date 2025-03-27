AD Ports Group signs 50-year agreement with Oylz Terminals for clean petroleum storage facility at Khalifa Port

AD Ports Group has signed a 50-year agreement with Oylz Terminals, a UAE-based oil supply and distribution provider, to develop a clean petroleum storage facility at Khalifa Port, according to the company's release.

This collaboration will see Oylz Terminals build a 600,000 cbm tank storage facility at Khalifa Port Logistics Hub, which will be developed in two phases.

The first phase of the facility is expected to begin operations in mid-2027.

AD Ports Group is a major facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industrial services, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. AD Ports operates several key ports, including Khalifa Port, and offers services in logistics, energy, and industrial zones.