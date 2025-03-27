Knutsen NYK, ENEOS Xplora, and ClassNK achieve milestone with AiP for CO2 liquefaction carrier design

Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers (KNCC), a subsidiary of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and Knutsen Group, has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from ClassNK for the design of a new liquefied CO2 carrier that uses the elevated pressure (EP) method for storing and transporting CO2 at ambient temperature, according to NYK's release.

This approval follows a design review conducted in accordance with ClassNK’s rules for steel ships, confirming that the vessel meets safety requirements.

The innovative LCO2-EP carrier uses KNCC’s “LCO2-EP Cargo Tank” technology, which allows for stable CO2 transportation without the need for cryogenic temperatures.

This process is expected to reduce liquefaction costs and energy usage, making it a more sustainable and cost-effective solution for the growing carbon capture and storage industry.

In addition, NYK, KNCC, and ENEOS Xplora have developed a Floating Liquefied Storage Unit (FLSU), which combines the LCO2-EP Cargo Tank technology with the Isenthalpic Expansion Cooling & Liquefaction Process.

This floating unit can liquefy and temporarily store CO2 collected onshore, making it ready for further transport by LCO2 carriers.

The FLSU concept has the potential to reduce land requirements and costs associated with traditional liquefaction and storage on land.

ClassNK has also issued an AiP for the FLSU, which marks a significant step forward in realizing a carbon-neutral society. The FLSU aims to simplify and optimize the liquefaction and storage process for CO2, which is a critical element in the development of the Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) value chain.

Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers AS (KNCC) is a joint venture between Knutsen Group and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), focused on the development of carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions. KNCC operates a fleet of specialized vessels, including liquefied CO2 carriers.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) is one of Japan's largest shipping companies, with a diversified portfolio that includes container shipping, bulk shipping, and logistics. NYK operates a fleet of over 800 vessels, which includes container ships, bulk carriers, and tankers.

ENEOS Xplora is a subsidiary of ENEOS Corporation, focused on energy solutions, including carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies. ENEOS Xplora specializes in developing and implementing CCUS projects, including liquefaction and storage systems for CO2.

ClassNK is a classification society that provides marine classification services, focusing on safety and compliance in the maritime industry. ClassNK issues design approvals and conducts safety assessments for various types of vessels, including LNG carriers, bulk carriers, and new technologies like CO2 carriers.