ClassNK grants AiP for OceanWings' Rigid Windsail Type Wind-Assisted Propulsion System

ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for the Rigid Windsail Type Wind-Assisted Propulsion System (WAPS) developed by OceanWings, according to ClassNK's release.

This certification confirms the system's compliance with regulatory and safety standards, making it a feasible solution for reducing CO2 emissions on ships.

The WAPS utilizes wind power to assist ship propulsion, addressing environmental regulations and helping reduce fuel expenses.

ClassNK's review of the system's design, based on its "Guidelines for Wind-Assisted Propulsion Systems for Ships (Edition 2.1)", confirmed that the system meets the required standards for structural design, driving, and control systems, leading to the issuance of the AiP.

ClassNK continues to support decarbonization efforts by evaluating innovative technologies such as WAPS through safety assessments and regulatory compliance.

ClassNK is a classification society providing safety standards, regulatory compliance, and technical assessments to the maritime industry.

OceanWings is a company specializing in the development of wind-assisted propulsion technologies for ships.