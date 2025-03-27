Port of Barcelona approves €124 mln investment for new liquid bulk berths

The Port of Barcelona’s board of directors approved the start of construction for three new liquid bulk berths on the eastern side of the Muelle de la Energía (Energy Dock), with an estimated investment of €124 million, according to the company's release.

The project, pending approval from Spain’s Council of Ministers, will expand unloading capacity for sustainable fuels and optimize traffic management.

The new berths (similar to the existing 34B) will support decarbonization efforts in transport and logistics, with construction expected to take 38 months.

Once operational, berth 32 will be repurposed for bulk chemicals and liquid agri-food products, while the new facilities will reinforce Barcelona’s role as a Southern European energy hub.

Additionally, the port authorized an €11.5 million tender for automated border control systems, complying with EU Regulation 2018/1240.

The systems, to be installed at cruise terminals C, E, G, H, and ferry terminals, will include biometric checks, self-service kiosks, and surveillance infrastructure.

Puertos del Estado is a Spanish government entity overseeing 46 state-owned ports. It manages over 400 million tons of cargo annually.