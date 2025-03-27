Cadeler takes delivery of next-gen wind installation vessel

Cadeler has taken delivery of its new jack-up wind turbine installation vessel, Wind Pace, marking the seventh addition to its fleet, according to the company's release.

The vessel, built at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry in Qidong, China, was delivered on time and within budget.

Wind Pace will be deployed in the U.S. from Q2 2025 to Q1 2026 for an offshore wind farm project.

Its sister vessel, Wind Peak, delivered in August 2024, is currently operating at the Sofia Offshore Wind Farm in the UK.

The P-class vessels, including Wind Pace, are designed for next-generation wind turbines, capable of transporting and installing up to seven 15 MW turbines or five 20+ MW units per load.

Features include a 5,600 m² deck, 17,600-tonne payload, and a 2,600-tonne crane.

Cadeler CEO Mikkel Gleerup stated: “The P-class vessels set a new benchmark in offshore wind installation technology.”

The vessels are also prepared for future dual-fuel green methanol operations.

Cadeler is a Denmark-based offshore wind installation company with a fleet of seven wind turbine installation vessels.

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry is a Chinese shipbuilder under COSCO Shipping Group, specializing in offshore and heavy marine construction.