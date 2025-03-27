A.P. Moller - Maersk has officially named its dual-fuel methanol-powered container vessel, Adrian Mærsk, at the APM Terminals Maasvlakte II in Rotterdam, according to the company's release.

Stephanie Pullings Hart, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer (COO) at Nestlé, served as the vessel’s godmother.

Nestlé ships 100% of its ocean cargo with Maersk’s ECO Delivery Ocean service, which uses alternative fuels to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by more than 80% compared to traditional fuels.

The Adrian Mærsk, with a capacity exceeding 16,000 TEUs, will operate on the Asia-Mediterranean trade lane after its maiden voyage from Rotterdam.

As part of Maersk’s East-West network, the vessel will contribute to the company’s goal of achieving over 90% schedule reliability.

Dual-fuel ships are key to Maersk’s decarbonization strategy, with bio- and e-methanol reducing GHG emissions by 65% to 90%, depending on production methods.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is a Danish logistics giant operating in 130+ countries with a fleet of over 700 vessels.

APM Terminals is a Maersk subsidiary operating 76 terminals globally, including Maasvlakte II in Rotterdam.