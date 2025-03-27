Prysmian and N-Sea sign 7-year deal for submarine cable maintenance and repair

Prysmian has signed a seven-year framework agreement with Dutch subsea services provider N-Sea to enhance maintenance and repair solutions for submarine cables, according to the company's release.

The deal includes dedicated engineering support, a specialized vessel, and rapid-response teams for high-voltage cable repairs.

The agreement complements Prysmian’s proprietary monitoring systems, positioning the company as the only provider with a fully dedicated vessel for inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) operations.

The service aims to reduce downtime and strengthen energy and telecom infrastructure security, exceeding EU Commission recommendations for submarine cable protection.

Raul Gil, Prysmian’s Transmission EVP, stated: “Prysmian will provide a solution like nobody else—from monitoring to rapid response.”

N-Sea’s Subsea Cables Director, Jack Wattel, added that the partnership will deliver “unmatched capabilities” in subsea cable maintenance.

Prysmian Group is an Italian cable manufacturer specializing in energy and telecom cables. Operates in 50+ countries.

N-Sea is a Dutch subsea services company offering inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) for offshore infrastructure. Part of the Global Marine Group.