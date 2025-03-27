NYK Group’s NOG acquires first service operation vessel for offshore wind operations

Northern Offshore Group AB (NOG), an NYK Group company, has acquired its first service operation vessel (SOV), Northern Ocean (formerly Mistral Enabler), from Norway’s Edda Wind A/S, according to the company's release.

The 81-meter vessel, with capacity for 60 people and 350 m² of warehouse space, will support offshore wind farm construction and maintenance.

NOG, which operates over 60 crew transfer vessels (CTVs), previously managed SOVs but now owns one for the first time.

The acquisition strengthens NYK Group’s offshore wind capabilities in Europe and supports expansion in Asia-Pacific.

NOG CEO David Kristensson stated: “This vessel will significantly improve comfort and work efficiency for our crew and customers.”

Northern Offshore Group (NOG) is a NYK Group subsidiary specializing in offshore wind support vessels. Operates 60+ CTVs and now its first owned SOV.

Edda Wind A/S is a Norwegian offshore wind service company providing SOVs for turbine maintenance. Part of the Østensjø Group.

NYK Group is a Japanese shipping conglomerate with 800+ vessels, including bulk carriers, LNG tankers, and offshore support ships.