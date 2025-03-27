Port of Savannah reports record February container volume with 479,850 TEUs

The Port of Savannah achieved its busiest February on record, moving 479,850 TEUs, a 6% increase year-over-year, according to the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA).

The port also set new records for rail lifts (2,246 in 24 hours) and weekly truck gate moves (78,950 transactions).

GPA President Griff Lynch credited the performance to labor stability following a new six-year ILA contract and operational efficiency, with truck turn times averaging 35 minutes for single moves and 54 minutes for dual moves.

The port will further optimize vessel turnaround by adding three new work shifts and opening a new lay berth at Ocean Terminal in May, expected to reduce idle berth time by 75%.

Meanwhile, Brunswick’s auto terminal handled 61,667 Ro/Ro units, down 10% from February 2024.

Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) operates Savannah (4.7mln TEUs in 2024) and Brunswick (700K+ auto units annually). Plans $4.2bln in expansions over 10 years.