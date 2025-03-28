CCCC Fourth Harbor Engineering's Jiangmen Hangtong Shipbuilding held a naming ceremony for the "Wanqu Lingding," the world's first deep-sea aquaculture vessel with natural water exchange, according to iMarine News.

The vessel boasts an overall length of 155.8 meters, a width of 44 meters, and a depth of 24.25 meters. It has an aquaculture water body of 80,000 cubic meters and an annual production capacity of 3,000 to 5,000 tons.

The "Wanqu Lingding" incorporates natural seawater zero-pollution circulation technology and aims for zero-carbon farming through clean energy use.

Equipped with an electric propulsion system and DP positioning, it has a range of 2,000 nautical miles and can withstand Class 12 typhoons.

The vessel supports automated and intelligent breeding and can accommodate up to 199 people when moored, facilitating fishery tourism.

Delivery is scheduled for June this year, with operations planned in the waters of the Wanshan Islands in Zhuhai, focusing on high-quality seafood breeding.

CCCC Fourth Harbor Engineering is a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), a large state-owned enterprise involved in infrastructure construction.

Jiangmen Hangtong Shipbuilding is a shipbuilding firm under CCCC Fourth Harbor Engineering, specializing in vessel construction.