Kalmar launches Move2Green Program

Kalmar has initiated a five-year Move2Green research and development program, supported by EUR 20 million in funding from Business Finland's Leading Company Competition, according to the company's release.

The program aims to advance carbon neutrality in heavy material handling by focusing on the development of electric equipment and data-driven services.

Kalmar's vision is to enable a net-zero logistics chain for its customers in ports, terminals, and other heavy industrial logistics by 2045.

The Move2Green program involves over 150 ecosystem partners, including industrial organizations, technology companies, research institutions, and universities.

This collaboration seeks to initiate large-scale R&D projects, increase investments in research and development, and build solutions that enhance efficiency and support the transition to a low-carbon future in heavy material handling operations.

According to Sami Niiranen, President and CEO of Kalmar, "Heavy material handling is a significant source of carbon dioxide emissions, and we have a unique opportunity to reduce the environmental impact caused by the use of our active installed base of 68,000 machines."

Headquartered in Finland, Kalmar is a market leader in cargo handling solutions and services across ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry. The company operates the service networks in over 120 countries and installed base of over 68,000 machines. In 2024, Kalmar reported orders received increased by 20 percent in the fourth quarter, totaling EUR 486 million.

Located in Finland, Business Finland is the official export promotion agency for Finland, providing services for internationalization, investment promotion, and innovation funding.