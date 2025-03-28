  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Kalmar launches Move2Green Program

2025 March 28   10:10

shipping

Kalmar launches Move2Green Program

Kalmar has initiated a five-year Move2Green research and development program, supported by EUR 20 million in funding from Business Finland's Leading Company Competition, according to the company's release.

The program aims to advance carbon neutrality in heavy material handling by focusing on the development of electric equipment and data-driven services.

Kalmar's vision is to enable a net-zero logistics chain for its customers in ports, terminals, and other heavy industrial logistics by 2045.

The Move2Green program involves over 150 ecosystem partners, including industrial organizations, technology companies, research institutions, and universities.

This collaboration seeks to initiate large-scale R&D projects, increase investments in research and development, and build solutions that enhance efficiency and support the transition to a low-carbon future in heavy material handling operations.

According to Sami Niiranen, President and CEO of Kalmar, "Heavy material handling is a significant source of carbon dioxide emissions, and we have a unique opportunity to reduce the environmental impact caused by the use of our active installed base of 68,000 machines." 

Headquartered in Finland, Kalmar is a market leader in cargo handling solutions and services across ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry. The company operates the service networks in over 120 countries and installed base of over 68,000 machines. In 2024, Kalmar reported orders received increased by 20 percent in the fourth quarter, totaling EUR 486 million. 

Located in Finland, Business Finland is the official export promotion agency for Finland, providing services for internationalization, investment promotion, and innovation funding.

Topics:

Kalmar

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:14

India mulls removing import tax on US LNG

15:52

Top five Chinese shipbuilders secure 69% of domestic orders in 2024

15:26

Windcat delivers first hydrogen-powered CTV in MK5 series

14:52

Wan Hai Lines names new 13,100 TEU containership "WAN HAI A18"

14:17

Port of New York and New Jersey reports 8% volume increase in January 2025

13:54

RINA grants AiP for SRC Methanol Superstorage technology

13:39

Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures 10-year contract extension with Auto OEM

12:41

World's first commercial ammonia tugboat trial achieves significant emission reduction in Tokyo Bay

12:20

China Classification Society issues first AIP certificate for underwater oil storage equipment

11:40

MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique achieve milestones for three ships

11:02

Fincantieri holds keel laying for Regent Seven Seas Cruises' "Seven Seas Prestige"

10:41

New Fortress Energy sells Jamaica natural gas operations to Excelerate Energy for $1.06 bln

09:51

China launches advanced deep-sea aquaculture vessel "Wanqu Lingding"

08:19

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 13, 2025

2025 March 27

18:06

Prysmian and N-Sea sign 7-year deal for submarine cable maintenance and repair

17:26

NYK Group’s NOG acquires first service operation vessel for offshore wind operations

17:06

Port of Savannah reports record February container volume with 479,850 TEUs

16:39

Monjasa completes first-ever biofuel bunkering operation in Panama

16:34

Cadeler takes delivery of next-gen wind installation vessel

16:29

Maersk names dual-fuel methanol vessel "Adrian Mærsk" at Maasvlakte II Terminal in Rotterdam

16:04

Port of Barcelona approves €124 mln investment for new liquid bulk berths

15:30

ClassNK grants AiP for OceanWings' Rigid Windsail Type Wind-Assisted Propulsion System

15:00

South Korean Government to announce emergency measures against U.S. auto tariffs

14:21

Knutsen NYK, ENEOS Xplora, and ClassNK achieve milestone with AiP for CO2 liquefaction carrier design

14:13

DNV grants AiP to MARIC for ammonia-ready Kamsarmax design​

14:04

AD Ports Group signs 50-year agreement with Oylz Terminals for clean petroleum storage facility at Khalifa Port

13:41

Kanadevia, Taisei, and MOL collaborate to advance floating offshore wind power in Japan

13:12

Samsung Heavy Industries develops in-house FLNG liquefaction technology

12:45

Seas At Risk calls for wind propulsion adoption ahead of IMO decarbonization talks

12:22

Panama Maritime Authority to cancel registrations of 128 vessels under sanctions

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news