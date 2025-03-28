Fincantieri held a keel-laying ceremony for the ultra-luxury cruise ship "Seven Seas Prestige" at its Marghera shipyard in Venice, according to the company's release.

The vessel, the first of two next-generation ships for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

The "Seven Seas Prestige" will have a gross tonnage of 77,000 tons and a length of 257 meters, accommodating approximately 850 passengers in 434 suites. The ship will feature advanced environmental technologies and new categories of accommodations and dining experiences.

This vessel is the first in the new Prestige Class, following Fincantieri's successful Explorer series of ships built for Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Headquartered in Italy, Fincantieri is a shipbuilding company involved in the construction of cruise ships, naval vessels, offshore vessels, and specialized ships. The company operates 18 production sites worldwide.

Based in the United States (Miami, Florida), Regent Seven Seas Cruises is an ultra-luxury cruise line. The company operates a fleet of six ships, with "Seven Seas Prestige" scheduled to join in 2026 and another vessel in 2029.