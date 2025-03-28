  1. Home
2025 March 28   12:20

shipping

China Classification Society issues first AIP certificate for underwater oil storage equipment

China Classification Society (CCS) has issued the first Approval in Principle (AIP) certificate in China for underwater oil storage equipment, according to CCS's release.

The certificate was awarded to China Offshore Engineering & Technology Co,. Ltd., signifying the technical compliance, safety, and reliability of the independently developed equipment.

The certification marks a step forward in providing solutions for the development of marginal oilfields, which face commercial challenges due to dispersed reservoirs and high development costs.

China Offshore Engineering & Technology Co., Ltd. designed the underwater oil storage equipment to simplify the existing development system for these oilfields.

The approved equipment features a fixed pile foundation and a cylindrical steel tank comprising a main tank, pile foundation system, central oil guide sleeve, flexible bag, and manifold.

By storing crude oil directly on the seabed, the equipment aims to reduce the total cost and risks associated with marginal oilfield development, thereby accelerating the development process.

CCS Offshore Engineering Technology Center actively participated in the plan approval, inspection, and certification process, covering structural design, pile foundation design, and load calculation. The center maintained communication with the design team, providing advice on key technologies to ensure compliance and safety.

This AIP certificate is expected to facilitate the development of marginal oilfields and promote the self-reliance of subsea equipment.

China Classification Society (CCS), headquartered in China, is a major classification society providing technical standards and services for ships and offshore installations.

China Offshore Engineering & Technology Co,. Ltd., this company focuses on researching and developing offshore oilfield development technologies suitable for China's conditions.

