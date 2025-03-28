World's first commercial ammonia tugboat trial achieves significant emission reduction in Tokyo Bay

The world’s first commercial-use ammonia-fueled vessel, Sakigake, has successfully concluded a three-month demonstration voyage in Tokyo Bay, according to ClassNK's release.

The vessel, engaged in tugboat operations, achieved a reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of up to approximately 95%.

The Sakigake was completed on August 23, 2024, by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and IHI Power Systems Co., Ltd. (IPS), with cooperation from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK).

The project was part of the Green Innovation Fund Project under Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

During the demonstration, NYK and IPS analyzed the ammonia co-firing and GHG-reduction rates, confirming they consistently exceeded 90% and reached approximately 95% across various main engine load ranges (100%: 94.0%, 75%: 94.4%, 50%: 93.0%, 25%: 90.3% GHG Reduction Rate).

This trial marks the first instance of ammonia co-firing in tugboat operations, indicating ammonia as a viable next-generation fuel for vessels.

The Sakigake will continue its tugboat operations in Tokyo Bay to further accumulate data on ammonia-fueled vessel development and operation.

Additionally, NYK, Japan Engine Corporation, IPS, and Nippon Shipyard Co., Ltd. are collaborating on an ammonia-fueled ammonia gas carrier, expected for delivery in November 2026 under the same NEDO Green Innovation Fund Project.

New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), located in Japan, is a national research and development agency that promotes technological development for a sustainable society.

Headquartered in Japan, NYK Line is a major global shipping company.

Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) is based in Japan and provides maritime classification and certification services.