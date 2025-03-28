Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures 10-year contract extension with Auto OEM

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has announced a 10-year contract extension with an established automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), effective from April 2027, according to the company's release.

The agreement is projected to generate an estimated gross revenue of USD 2 billion.

Under the terms of the extension, Wallenius Wilhelmsen will continue to provide a broad range of services, including vehicle receiving, end-of-line service, accessory installation, managing deliveries, distributing and storing vehicles, and offering digital supply chain insights.

The company also provides short-sea and deep-sea ocean transportation services under separate agreements. The mutual objective of both parties is to further expand their collaboration and develop new, efficient solutions to optimize the OEM's supply chain.

John Felitto, EVP & COO Logistics Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen, stated, "Long-term multi product contracts benefit both our customers and us as they provide seamless integration, flexibility for both parties, and room for innovative collaborations to enhance digital value chain solutions."

Headquartered in Norway, Wallenius Wilhelmsen is one of the market leaders in roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) shipping and vehicle logistics. The company operates a fleet of around 128 vessels.