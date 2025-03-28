  1. Home
2025 March 28   13:54

methanol

RINA grants AiP for SRC Methanol Superstorage technology

Classification society RINA has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to SRC Methanol Superstorage Technology for its innovative solution designed to integrate net zero-emission methanol fuel efficiently into the limited storage space available onboard ships, according to SRC's release.

The AiP confirms that the space-efficient methanol and ethanol fuel storage solution complies with RINA’s Guide for AiP of Novel Technologies.

The SRC Methanol Superstorage technology replaces the conventional internal wall-cofferdam-external wall structure with a solid elastomer core sandwiched between two steel plates.

This 25mm thick Sandwich Plate System Technology provides a triple barrier against leakage and delivers 85% more volume.

The technology has been in maritime and offshore use for over two decades, meets A60 fire rating equivalence, and is approved by all major members of the International Association of Classification Societies. RINA’s Methanol Superstorage AiP considers IMO’s interim safety guidelines and amendments to the International Code of Safety for Ships Using Gases or Other Low-Flashpoint Fuels.

It confirms that the solution “has proper capability to achieve equivalent level of safety to prescriptive requirements and improve the utilization rate of space as required for methanol and ethanol fuel storage onboard different ship types”.

Simone Manca, Vice President of RINA North Asia, commented, “RINA always encourages maritime industry innovators. Approval in Principle for SRC Methanol Superstorage Technology recognises that the solution offers significant potential as an enabler for adopting methanol as a marine fuel.”

The AiP from RINA explicitly acknowledges the methanol resistance of the technology and accepts the principles of design details overall, including perimeter bar connections.

This approval indicates that no issues have been identified that would prevent the solution from meeting IMO requirements or class society rules at the final detail design stage.

Alex Vainokivi, Innovation Manager, SRC Group, stated, “This is another sizeable step forward for industry acceptance of Methanol Superstorage and offers owners clarity as they evaluate an alternative fuel that will stand the test of time in meeting shipping’s decarbonisation targets. Methanol Superstorage can be retrofitted without significant disruption to a vessel’s general arrangement. RINA’s comprehensive AiP confirms that it is applicable across a full range of ship types.”

Headquartered in Italy, RINA is a multinational company providing classification, certification, testing, inspection and training services across various sectors.

Founded in 2001 and based in Estonia, SRC Group is a private capital company specializing in managing marine & offshore projects and technology development.

