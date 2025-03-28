Port of New York and New Jersey reports 8% volume increase in January 2025

The Port of New York and New Jersey has reported an 8 per cent increase in total volume for January 2025, handling 720,747 TEUs compared to 667,346 TEUs in January 2024.

The growth was primarily driven by a 10.5 per cent rise in imports, which reached 378,632 TEUs, up from 342,790 TEUs in the same period last year, according to the company's release.

Conversely, exports saw a decline of 5.7 per cent, with 98,706 TEUs moved in January 2025, compared to 104,724 TEUs in January 2024.

Export empties increased by 11 per cent to 241,751 TEUs, while import empties decreased by 15.1 per cent year-on-year.

Rail volumes experienced a slight decrease of 1 per cent, totaling 52,487 containers in January.

The port also handled 23,241 automobiles, marking a 14.5 per cent decrease compared to January 2024.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) has finalized an agreement with Maersk to extend APM Terminals’ (APMT) lease at the Elizabeth terminal until December 2062. This 33-year extension is expected to facilitate significant infrastructure investments aimed at increasing capacity and transport speed, generating jobs, and boosting the US economy. This performance update follows PANYNJ's previous announcement of securing $347 million in federal funding through the Clean Ports programme, which is targeted at advancing zero-emissions operations across port facilities.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ), located in the United States, is a bi-state agency that operates transportation infrastructure including airports, tunnels, bridges, and seaports. In 2024, the Port of New York and New Jersey handled 8.7 million TEUs.