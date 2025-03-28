Wan Hai Lines held a naming ceremony for its new 13,100 TEU containership, “WAN HAI A18,” on March 27, 2025, at Samsung Heavy Industries Geoje shipyard, according to the company's release.

“WAN HAI A18” is the eleventh in a series of thirteen 13,100 TEU containerships ordered from Samsung Heavy Industries since 2021 and is expected to be delivered in early April.

The vessel has an overall length of 335 meters and a breadth of 51 meters and features new engines along with eco-friendly and energy-saving designs.

Notably, it is the first in the series equipped with a windshield and a shaft generator. The windshield is designed to reduce frontal wind resistance for improved fuel efficiency, while the shaft generator uses the main engine to generate power, contributing to fuel savings and environmental protection.

Upon delivery, “WAN HAI A18” will join Wan Hai Lines’ Asia to West Coast of South America service, “ASA”.

Based in Taiwan, Wan Hai Lines is a major container shipping company in Asia, operating 110 vessels with a total capacity of 507,000 TEUs and having orders for 31 additional container vessels.

Headquartered in South Korea, Samsung Heavy Industries is a major shipbuilding company engaged in the design and construction of various types of vessels and offshore structures.