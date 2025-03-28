  1. Home
2025 March 28   15:26

Windcat delivers first hydrogen-powered CTV in MK5 series

Windcat has announced the delivery of "Hydrocat 60," the second Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) in its MK5 series and the first to be equipped with a full hydrogen dual fuel system. The vessel is set to begin operations soon, according to the company's release.

"Hydrocat 60" features a dual fuel hydrogen combustion engine co-developed by CMB.TECH and MAN, allowing it to operate on both hydrogen and traditional diesel fuel.

The vessel incorporates CMB.TECH’s hydrogen system, with a storage capacity of up to 458 kg of compressed hydrogen.

Willem van der Wel, Managing Director of Windcat, stated, “We are very proud to now have the 3rd hydrogen-powered CTV in operation within the Windcat fleet. We see that hydrogen is building momentum in the offshore wind industry and is already contributing towards the reduction of our customers’ CO2 emissions today. With more hydrogen-ready vessels already in the water and under construction, we continue to answer to the increasing demand for clean high performance CTVs.”

The MK5 design, with an overall length of 27 meters, features an optimized hull shape, increased width, and elevated freeboard, enhancing crew comfort and operational efficiency for offshore wind developments located further offshore.

Windcat emphasizes the "Hydrocat 60’s" innovative dual fuel hydrogen system as a pragmatic choice for immediate CO2 emissions reduction, noting its straightforward maintenance and dual fuel capability.

Based in the Netherlands, Windcat owns and operates a growing fleet of over 55 offshore Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs). The company is focused on providing safe and comfortable personnel transfer to offshore wind farms and is expanding its fleet with hydrogen-powered vessels. 

Headquartered in Belgium, CMB.TECH is a cleantech company focused on developing and applying hydrogen technology in maritime and industrial applications.

Located in Germany, MAN Energy Solutions is a global provider of large-bore diesel and gas engines and other innovative technologies for marine, energy, and industrial applications.

