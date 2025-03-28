  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Top five Chinese shipbuilders secure 69% of domestic orders in 2024

2025 March 28   15:52

shipbuilding

Top five Chinese shipbuilders secure 69% of domestic orders in 2024

BRS Group said in its latest annual report that China's shipbuilding industry is entering a new stage of expansion., adding approximately 200 ships to global capacity each year.

BRS analysts point to the increasing market share of major Chinese shipyards and a significant capacity expansion starting in 2024.

Data from BRS indicates that China’s total shipbuilding capacity will rise by 12% to 47.8 million deadweight tons in 2024.

The ratio of orders to annual capacity reached a record 5.5, up from 3.2 in 2022 and 3.8 in 2023. Analysts note that “most Chinese shipyards are fully booked for the next three to four years, with no slots available until the end of 2028.”

In 2024, China leads in new ship orders for bulk carriers, tankers, and container ships, with the exception of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, where South Korea currently holds dominance.

The top five Chinese shipbuilding groups are projected to receive 179.9 million deadweight tons in new ship orders in 2024, accounting for 69% of total domestic orders and 46.5% of the global market, a rise from 33% in 2023.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) remains the top group, holding 34.2% of domestic and 23.0% of global newbuilding orders, totaling 48.2 million deadweight tons in 2024, which is 3.2 times the size of HD Hyundai’s orders.

New Times Shipbuilding and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group rank second and third with order books of 24.6 million DWT and 23.4 million DWT, respectively, representing 8.3% and 5.7% of the global market.

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industries ranks fourth with 8.8% of domestic and 5.9% of global orders.

Hengli Heavy Industries, a new entrant, has become the fifth largest in China with 19.9 million deadweight tons in orders over two years.

According to Clarkson, global shipbuilders received orders for 2,412 new ships totaling 65.81 million compensated gross tonnage (CGT) in 2024, a 34% increase from 2023 and the highest since 2007.

Chinese shipbuilders received orders for 46.45 million CGT (1,711 ships), holding a 70% market share, while South Korea received orders for 10.98 million CGT (250 ships) with a 17% share.

Seven of the world’s top ten monohull shipbuilders by order volume in 2024 are Chinese.

The China Association of the Shipbuilding Industry reports that in 2024, China’s shipbuilding completion volume, new orders, and hand-held orders accounted for 55.7%, 74.1%, and 63.1% of the global total in deadweight tons, and 50.3%, 68.2%, and 55.4% in CGT, respectively.

Exported ships accounted for 87.4%, 91.5%, and 93.1% of China’s shipbuilding completion, new orders, and hand-held orders, with an export value of US$43.38 billion (approximately RMB 317.45 billion).

Topics:

CSSC

shipbuilding

COSCO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:14

India mulls removing import tax on US LNG

15:26

Windcat delivers first hydrogen-powered CTV in MK5 series

14:52

Wan Hai Lines names new 13,100 TEU containership "WAN HAI A18"

14:17

Port of New York and New Jersey reports 8% volume increase in January 2025

13:54

RINA grants AiP for SRC Methanol Superstorage technology

13:39

Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures 10-year contract extension with Auto OEM

12:41

World's first commercial ammonia tugboat trial achieves significant emission reduction in Tokyo Bay

12:20

China Classification Society issues first AIP certificate for underwater oil storage equipment

11:40

MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique achieve milestones for three ships

11:02

Fincantieri holds keel laying for Regent Seven Seas Cruises' "Seven Seas Prestige"

10:41

New Fortress Energy sells Jamaica natural gas operations to Excelerate Energy for $1.06 bln

10:10

Kalmar launches Move2Green Program

09:51

China launches advanced deep-sea aquaculture vessel "Wanqu Lingding"

08:19

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 13, 2025

2025 March 27

18:06

Prysmian and N-Sea sign 7-year deal for submarine cable maintenance and repair

17:26

NYK Group’s NOG acquires first service operation vessel for offshore wind operations

17:06

Port of Savannah reports record February container volume with 479,850 TEUs

16:39

Monjasa completes first-ever biofuel bunkering operation in Panama

16:34

Cadeler takes delivery of next-gen wind installation vessel

16:29

Maersk names dual-fuel methanol vessel "Adrian Mærsk" at Maasvlakte II Terminal in Rotterdam

16:04

Port of Barcelona approves €124 mln investment for new liquid bulk berths

15:30

ClassNK grants AiP for OceanWings' Rigid Windsail Type Wind-Assisted Propulsion System

15:00

South Korean Government to announce emergency measures against U.S. auto tariffs

14:21

Knutsen NYK, ENEOS Xplora, and ClassNK achieve milestone with AiP for CO2 liquefaction carrier design

14:13

DNV grants AiP to MARIC for ammonia-ready Kamsarmax design​

14:04

AD Ports Group signs 50-year agreement with Oylz Terminals for clean petroleum storage facility at Khalifa Port

13:41

Kanadevia, Taisei, and MOL collaborate to advance floating offshore wind power in Japan

13:12

Samsung Heavy Industries develops in-house FLNG liquefaction technology

12:45

Seas At Risk calls for wind propulsion adoption ahead of IMO decarbonization talks

12:22

Panama Maritime Authority to cancel registrations of 128 vessels under sanctions

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news