Yang Ming acquires three 8,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel containerships

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation ("Yang Ming") announced today the purchase of three 8,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel-ready containerships from Shoei Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.

The vessels are being built by Imabari Shipbuilding and are scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2029. This acquisition is part of Yang Ming’s fleet optimization plan, which aims to add up to thirteen 8,000–15,000 TEU class containerships, as approved at the 400th Board Meeting.

The purchase of these three 8,000 TEU vessels marks the initial phase of this plan. The remaining acquisitions will follow internal procurement procedures to ensure mid- to long-term fleet stability and maintain service quality.

The new vessels will feature energy-efficient main engines, providing immediate energy savings and the flexibility for future adoption of alternative fuels.

As of March 2025, Yang Ming operates a fleet of 99 vessels with a total operating capacity of 723,000 TEUs, primarily consisting of container ships. The company provides liner services across Asia, Europe, the Americas, Australia, and Africa.

Shoei Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Japan, primarily operates in ship leasing, providing services for container vessels, oil vessels, and cargo ships, along with repair and maintenance.

Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a major shipbuilding company in Japan, constructs a wide variety of vessels, from ultra-large container ships to smaller specialized vessels.