Neste receives BioLNG in Antwerp and Hamina with support from Glander International Bunkering

Glander International Bunkering facilitated two consecutive BioLNG deliveries in March 2025 for Neste’s LNG-fueled tanker fleet, according to the company's release.

These supplies demonstrate the company’s capability to manage complex deliveries under tight deadlines, while supporting clients in achieving ESG objectives through the use of lower-carbon fuels.

Alvaro Sierra, Sales Manager at Glander International Bunkering, stated, “These deliveries were particularly significant, as we successfully coordinated both supplies at different locations on short notice while ensuring all necessary certifications were in place. It was a demanding operation that required precision, expertise, and strong collaboration, and we successfully delivered.”

The operations took place in Antwerp, Belgium, and Hamina, Finland, where BioLNG was supplied to reduce the carbon footprint of the vessels, which would otherwise operate on fossil LNG.

A mass balancing approach was applied to utilize existing European distribution networks, confirming that the agreed volume of BioLNG was used to replace fossil LNG.

Sander Wilgenhof, Head of Shipping at Neste, commented, “Sea transports are one of the most efficient ways to transport our raw materials and refined fuels – and BioLNG is one of the alternative fuels which allows us to reduce the carbon footprint of our logistics.”

Since 2023, Glander International Bunkering has established itself as a key player in LNG and BioLNG supply, undertaking ship-to-ship, truck-to-ship, and terminal-to-ship operations.

Glander International Bunkering, established in 1961, is a bunker trading and brokering firm serving international ship owners across major ports.

Neste Corporation, Finland, is an oil refining and marketing company focused on renewable and circular solutions, including renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.