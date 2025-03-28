Brooklyn Marine Terminal to receive $18 mln upgrade for modernization maritime infrastructure

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) has announced an $18 million investment and the execution of three maritime infrastructure contracts aimed at upgrading the Brooklyn Marine Terminal, according to NYCEDC's release.

This initiative follows an $80 million city investment made last year and focuses on modernizing the port and container terminal after decades of disinvestment.

The contracts include $15 million for the purchase of a new electric Ship to Shore (STS) crane for the Red Hook Container Terminal at Pier 10, $2 million for crucial fender repairs to Pier 10, and $1 million for the demolition and removal of four out-of-service cranes on Piers 9A and 10.

The demolition by Atlantic Coast Dismantling (ACD) is scheduled from April to August 2025, with the 3,000 tons of steel to be recycled.

Liebherr USA, Co. will deliver the new electric crane, manufactured by Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd. in Ireland, with operations expected to begin in Spring 2027.

Pier 10 repairs are anticipated between May and September 2025.

These actions are part of a larger plan to transform the 122-acre site into a modern maritime port and mixed-use community, supported by an initial $95 million investment from the City and State announced in May 2024.

A Vision Plan, developed with community input, is expected to be finalized soon. This initiative aligns with the Adams administration’s “Harbor of the Future” strategy.

NYCEDC (New York City Economic Development Corporation), non-profit organization, serves as the City's primary engine for economic development, aiming to drive growth, create jobs, and improve the quality of life in New York City.

Red Hook Container Terminal, located in Brooklyn, New York City, is a 65-acre full-service container port with over 2,000 feet of deep-water berth and four Ship to Shore gantry cranes.

Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd., Ireland, designs, manufactures, and installs a complete range of container cranes and has supplied equipment to over 150 ports in over 50 countries.