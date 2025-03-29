  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Jafza expands logistics park with AED 90 million investment to meet surging demand

2025 March 29   09:13

ports

Jafza expands logistics park with AED 90 million investment to meet surging demand

Photo credit: DP World

Jafza says it is strengthening its position with a strategic AED 90 million investment in Phase 2 of its cutting-edge Logistics Park. Adding 360,000 square feet of Grade-A facilities, the expansion aligns with the UAE’s push to grow its logistics sector to AED 200 billion annually in the next seven years and cements Dubai’s role in international trade. 

The second phase delivers world class infrastructure, including modern offices, customisable units, temperature-controlled warehouses, loading docks, and enhanced power capacity to support diverse industries.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC, said: "The expansion of Jafza Logistics Park reflects our commitment to helping businesses compete globally and simultaneously drive foreign investment into Dubai. Phase 1 was fully leased before completion, highlighting strong demand for quality logistics and warehousing, and Phase 2 takes this a step further - offering flexible, high-quality solutions to support growth in multiple sectors. This brings the total area of Jafza Logistics Park to over 922,000 square feet as we continue to grow our state-of-the-art infrastructure.”

With the Middle East and Africa’s freight and logistics market set to hit $235.8 billion by 2031, demand for advanced warehousing is accelerating, including in Dubai, where sectors like manufacturing, logistics, construction, and e-commerce are driving unprecedented growth. 

The newly expanded park helps close this gap - offering market access by leveraging Jafza’s connectivity with Jebel Ali Port and providing advanced storage and handling solutions including contract logistics, freight forwarding and freight management for everything from tech and automotive parts to fashion and packaged food. It also provides value-added services like packaging, labelling, and quality control, with real-time inventory tracking, and enables re-exports, domestic fulfilment, and import-export consolidation.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the Park incorporates precast concrete and off-site construction methods to minimise environmental impact, as well as skylights to maximise natural daylight and cut energy consumption. 
Jafza currently hosts 10,890 companies from 150 countries, supporting over 160,000 jobs and contributing AED 620 billion in trade annually. Phase 1, completed in November 2023, spans 562,507 square feet, featuring Grade-A dry and pharma storage units, temperature-controlled warehouses, and office spaces.

About Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza)
Jafza is one of the world’s leading free trade zones and is home to over 10,890 multinational companies. Jafza accounts for a significant FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) flow ‎into Dubai, sustaining the employment of more than 135,000 people in the United Arab Emirates. Strategically located at the crossroads of a region providing market access to over 3.5 billion people, Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone create an integrated multi-modal hub offering sea, air and land connectivity, complemented by extensive logistics facilities. Jafza is the leading business hub between Asia, Europe and Africa, connecting some of the fastest-growing manufacturing and consumer markets globally. With over 30 years’ experience, Jafza focuses on long-term customer relationships, building alliances with global investors and providing world-class infrastructure and support. In addition to quality-driven value-added services and incentives, Jafza is a business opportunity enabler, offering its customers easy and efficient access to substantial business opportunities in the region.

Topics:

logistics

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:01

Additional 57 ports could be upgraded with LNG bunkering facilities by end of 2026

14:16

PSA, DNV and PIL embark on digital collaboration to enable green and sustainable supply chains

13:32

SMRC hosts first Maritime Research Conference to advance digital and green Innovation

12:07

Windward Offshore establishes new partnership with Marubeni Corporation

10:25

MPA and Dalian Maritime University renew partnership to strengthen maritime talent development and academic exchange 

2025 March 28

18:00

Brooklyn Marine Terminal to receive $18 mln upgrade for modernization maritime infrastructure

17:23

Neste receives BioLNG in Antwerp and Hamina with support from Glander International Bunkering

16:48

Yang Ming acquires three 8,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel containerships

16:14

India mulls removing import tax on US LNG

15:52

Top five Chinese shipbuilders secure 69% of domestic orders in 2024

15:26

Windcat delivers first hydrogen-powered CTV in MK5 series

14:52

Wan Hai Lines names new 13,100 TEU containership "WAN HAI A18"

14:17

Port of New York and New Jersey reports 8% volume increase in January 2025

13:54

RINA grants AiP for SRC Methanol Superstorage technology

13:39

Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures 10-year contract extension with Auto OEM

12:41

World's first commercial ammonia tugboat trial achieves significant emission reduction in Tokyo Bay

12:20

China Classification Society issues first AIP certificate for underwater oil storage equipment

11:40

MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique achieve milestones for three ships

11:02

Fincantieri holds keel laying for Regent Seven Seas Cruises' "Seven Seas Prestige"

10:41

New Fortress Energy sells Jamaica natural gas operations to Excelerate Energy for $1.06 bln

10:10

Kalmar launches Move2Green Program

09:51

China launches advanced deep-sea aquaculture vessel "Wanqu Lingding"

08:19

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 13, 2025

2025 March 27

18:06

Prysmian and N-Sea sign 7-year deal for submarine cable maintenance and repair

17:26

NYK Group’s NOG acquires first service operation vessel for offshore wind operations

17:06

Port of Savannah reports record February container volume with 479,850 TEUs

16:39

Monjasa completes first-ever biofuel bunkering operation in Panama

16:34

Cadeler takes delivery of next-gen wind installation vessel

16:29

Maersk names dual-fuel methanol vessel "Adrian Mærsk" at Maasvlakte II Terminal in Rotterdam

16:04

Port of Barcelona approves €124 mln investment for new liquid bulk berths

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news