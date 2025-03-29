Jafza expands logistics park with AED 90 million investment to meet surging demand

Photo credit: DP World

Jafza says it is strengthening its position with a strategic AED 90 million investment in Phase 2 of its cutting-edge Logistics Park. Adding 360,000 square feet of Grade-A facilities, the expansion aligns with the UAE’s push to grow its logistics sector to AED 200 billion annually in the next seven years and cements Dubai’s role in international trade.

The second phase delivers world class infrastructure, including modern offices, customisable units, temperature-controlled warehouses, loading docks, and enhanced power capacity to support diverse industries.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC, said: "The expansion of Jafza Logistics Park reflects our commitment to helping businesses compete globally and simultaneously drive foreign investment into Dubai. Phase 1 was fully leased before completion, highlighting strong demand for quality logistics and warehousing, and Phase 2 takes this a step further - offering flexible, high-quality solutions to support growth in multiple sectors. This brings the total area of Jafza Logistics Park to over 922,000 square feet as we continue to grow our state-of-the-art infrastructure.”

With the Middle East and Africa’s freight and logistics market set to hit $235.8 billion by 2031, demand for advanced warehousing is accelerating, including in Dubai, where sectors like manufacturing, logistics, construction, and e-commerce are driving unprecedented growth.

The newly expanded park helps close this gap - offering market access by leveraging Jafza’s connectivity with Jebel Ali Port and providing advanced storage and handling solutions including contract logistics, freight forwarding and freight management for everything from tech and automotive parts to fashion and packaged food. It also provides value-added services like packaging, labelling, and quality control, with real-time inventory tracking, and enables re-exports, domestic fulfilment, and import-export consolidation.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the Park incorporates precast concrete and off-site construction methods to minimise environmental impact, as well as skylights to maximise natural daylight and cut energy consumption.

Jafza currently hosts 10,890 companies from 150 countries, supporting over 160,000 jobs and contributing AED 620 billion in trade annually. Phase 1, completed in November 2023, spans 562,507 square feet, featuring Grade-A dry and pharma storage units, temperature-controlled warehouses, and office spaces.

About Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza)

Jafza is one of the world’s leading free trade zones and is home to over 10,890 multinational companies. Jafza accounts for a significant FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) flow ‎into Dubai, sustaining the employment of more than 135,000 people in the United Arab Emirates. Strategically located at the crossroads of a region providing market access to over 3.5 billion people, Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone create an integrated multi-modal hub offering sea, air and land connectivity, complemented by extensive logistics facilities. Jafza is the leading business hub between Asia, Europe and Africa, connecting some of the fastest-growing manufacturing and consumer markets globally. With over 30 years’ experience, Jafza focuses on long-term customer relationships, building alliances with global investors and providing world-class infrastructure and support. In addition to quality-driven value-added services and incentives, Jafza is a business opportunity enabler, offering its customers easy and efficient access to substantial business opportunities in the region.