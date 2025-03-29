  1. Home
  3. MPA and Dalian Maritime University renew partnership to strengthen maritime talent development and academic exchange 

2025 March 29   10:25

MPA and Dalian Maritime University renew partnership to strengthen maritime talent development and academic exchange 

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Dalian Maritime University (DMU) 1 have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance talent development and academic exchange between Singapore and China in the maritime sector, SG Press Centre said.

The MOU renewal was signed by MPA Chief Executive, Mr Teo Eng Dih, and Professor Shan Hongjun, President of DMU. This renewal builds on the successful collaboration established since 2021, and further strengthens talent development and knowledge exchange between both maritime ecosystems.

As part of the MOU, MPA and DMU will continue to engage in faculty exchanges, study visits and student exchanges in Singapore and Dalian, and joint maritime training and research programmes. Trainers from MPA, including subject matter experts and adjunct trainers, will contribute to courses, events and knowledge sharing. The collaboration will focus on digitalisation and decarbonisation, covering areas such as clean energy and sustainable practices in the maritime sector, digital transformation of maritime operations, environmental management, maritime safety, navigational technologies, and port management and smart technologies.

DMU is home to world-class facilities, including two ocean-going training vessels and state-of-the-art research centre. A leader in autonomous ship technology and innovation in smart and sustainable shipping, the university has recently launched its 3rd ocean-going new generation autonomous training vessel.

Mr Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive, MPA, said, "The renewal of this MOU reflects the strong partnership between MPA and DMU. As the maritime industry evolves, our collaboration in maritime education and training is more crucial than ever in preparing the next generation of maritime professionals. This agreement will enhance maritime talent development and knowledge sharing between Singapore and China, fostering innovation and sustainability in the maritime sector." 

Professor Shan Hongjun, President of DMU, said, “Basing on the strong foundation of mutual trust built by our previous successful collaborations, we are glad to renew the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The successful renewed partnership will reaffirm our shared commitment to fostering continued collaboration, which I am sure will significantly contribute to the mutual development and the friendship.”

