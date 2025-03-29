SMRC hosts first Maritime Research Conference to advance digital and green Innovation

Photo credit: SMI

The inaugural Singapore Maritime Research Conference (SMRC) successfully concluded yesterday, bringing together more than 200 leading academics, researchers, industry leaders, and government representatives. The SMRC, organised by the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI), served as a key platform to address the maritime sector’s twin challenges of digital transformation and decarbonisation, Singapore Maritime Institute said in its press release.

Themed “Powering Research in Digitalisation and Decarbonisation”, this landmark conference provides an international forum for the presentation and discussion of frontier maritime research, focusing on decarbonisation, digitalisation, and autonomy.

With participation from 16 leading researchers representing top universities and research institutes worldwide, the conference served as a catalyst for groundbreaking research, innovation and collaboration. Conference speakers shared insights on decarbonisation pathways, AI-driven maritime analytics, modelling and simulation technologies, maritime cybersecurity and autonomous shipping systems, underscoring the pivotal role of research in shaping the industry's future.

The SMRC featured a Research Poster Competition, which provided a valuable platform for aspiring maritime researchers to present their research and findings in key areas such as Next Generation Port, Smart Shipping, Green Technologies, and Maritime Digitalisation.

The competition attracted close to 60 abstract submissions, and after a review process, 36 outstanding posters were selected as finalists. During a dedicated poster session, the finalists engaged with maritime professionals and academics to exchange insights and gather constructive feedback. The competition culminated in an awards ceremony at the conference’s networking dinner, recognising the most innovative and impactful research contributions. Ms Ong Wen Qi from the Singapore Institute of Technology won the top prize for the research project titled “Fire Resilient Battery Room Design for Next-Gen Electric Harbourcrafts”.

The conference fostered networking and collaboration as it gathered thought leaders, academia, industry experts, and government agencies from across the globe to explore strategies for accelerating research adoption, shape policy development, and promote multidisciplinary exchanges.

Professor Low Teck Seng, Chairman of SMI, emphasised the importance of research and collaboration in driving industry transformation. He said, “Maritime research is vital to building a sustainable and resilient industry. Driving transformative research requires strong collaboration and strategic partnerships. The SMRC unites leading minds in maritime research to accelerate innovation and develop collaborative solutions that will shape the future of global shipping. The inaugural conference paves the way for deeper discussions and a stronger commitment to advance maritime research in key areas of transformation.”

As the maritime sector navigates the digital and green transition, research- driven solutions will be essential in advancing innovation and sustainability. The SMRC serves as a catalyst for ongoing knowledge exchange, and the discussions initiated at the conference will continue to drive innovation and collaboration in the years ahead. To build on the connections forged at the conference, attendees are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the next edition of SMRC, set to take place during Singapore Maritime Week 2026.