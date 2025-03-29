  1. Home
2025 March 29   12:07

Windward Offshore establishes new partnership with Marubeni Corporation

Windward Offshore is pleased to announce the accession of Marubeni Corporation as a 25.1% shareholder in the company

Windward Offshore is a provider of Offshore Wind Service vessels, with a fleet of four state-of-the art CSOVs (Commissioning Service Operation Vessels) currently under construction at VARD shipyards. After securing a senior loan facility of up to EUR 182m at the end of last year, and the successful launching of “Windward Athens” on 10th February, the first vessel to be delivered in September this year, Windward Offshore now has entered an exciting new chapter by establishing a partnership with Marubeni Corporation.

The accession was finalized with Windward Offshore raising new equity to fund future growth, and Marubeni Corporation acquiring the new shares through a wholly owned subsidiary, thereby becoming a 25.1% shareholder in the company.

Marubeni Corporation is a member of the five Japanese trading houses (“sogo shosha”) with a strong presence in the global energy sector and acting as the developer of offshore wind projects in Europe and Japan as well as various experience in the supply chain, enabling Windward Offshore to enhance its capabilities in global markets.

“We are very excited to join Windward Offshore, a group of reliable and professional partners with a strong passion. We are confident that Marubeni’s global network will play an important role in the company’s growth and that our engagement will contribute to the development of a more sustainable society.” said Yasutomo Miyake, General Manager, Ship Project Dept. of Marubeni Corporation.

“We are proud to welcome Marubeni Corporation as a significant shareholder in Windward Offshore and we would like to express our gratitude to the entire Marubeni team for the excellent collaboration so far,” said Bastian Hagebeuker, Managing Director of Windward Offshore. 

“We believe that Marubeni is a perfect complement to our existing group of shareholders, and we appreciate the diverse opportunities they bring to Windward. With a shared vision, we are looking forward to jointly develop the company going forward and leverage the expertise of each partner. Marubeni’s expertise, network and financial strength will be invaluable as we continue to develop our portfolio and expand our footprint in the offshore wind industry.”

Windward Offshore unites decades of shipping and offshore wind expertise to address the demand for high-quality offshore wind service vessels and find best in class solutions for our clients.

About Windward Offshore

Windward Offshore was formed to establish an Integrated Offshore Wind Vessel & Service Company, building a robust portfolio of offshore wind service vessels, initially focusing on Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs). By providing integrated solutions, combining vessels with Engineering, Maintenance and Operation Services, Windward Offshore is poised to become a reliable partner for energy companies, supporting the commissioning phase and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

About Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries use their broad business networks, both within Japan and overseas, to conduct importing and exporting (including third country trading), as well as domestic business, encompassing a diverse range of business activities across wide-ranging fields including lifestyle, forest products, IT solutions, food, agri business, chemicals, metals & mineral resources, energy, power, infrastructure project, aerospace & ship, finance, leasing & real estate business, construction, industrial machinery & mobility, next generation business development and next generation corporate development. Additionally, the Marubeni Group offers a variety of services, makes internal and external investments, and is involved in resource development throughout all of the above industries.

