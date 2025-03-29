  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Additional 57 ports could be upgraded with LNG bunkering facilities by end of 2026

2025 March 29   15:01

ports

Additional 57 ports could be upgraded with LNG bunkering facilities by end of 2026

Owing to the regulatory push towards greener practices in the maritime industry, the rise in the adoption of LNG as a marine fuel has led to a robust orderbook of LNG-capable vessels and driven demand for LNG bunker vessels and port infrastructure, with an additional 57 ports expected to be upgraded with LNG bunkering facilities by the end of 2026, Offshore Energy reported.

According to Intermodal Shipbrokers, LNG-capable vessels are steadily gaining an expanding share of the global fleet, counting 1,329 vessels able to use LNG as fuel as of March 2025, with a total carrying capacity of 110 m gt, representing 6.56% of the global fleet. To compare, only 558 such vessels existed in 2021.

A similar trend is observed in the newbuild orders currently comprising 1,037 vessels, reading 37.79% of the global orderbook.

Backed by these growth dynamics, the LNG bunkering market also saw increased demand and reached 32 LNG bunkering vessels engaged in ship-to-ship fueling as of 2025. The fleet’s combined capacity equals 263,201 cubic meters (cbm) – more than double since 2022 – with projections indicating a further tonnage increase of 6% in 2025 and a robust 18% in 2026, Intermodal reports.

The average age of the bunkering vessels is six years, with most units built in Chinese and South Korean yards while ownership is concentrated in East Asia and Europe (Japan, S. Korea, Spain).

In the newbuilding segment, February 2025 saw an influx of eight orders totaling 137,900 cbm, bringing the overall orderbook to 28 vessels with a combined capacity of 481,400 cbm.

The orderbook-to-fleet ratio stands at 183%, implying the strong growth dynamics. Additionally, the average size of newly ordered LNG bunkering vessels has increased to 17,179 cbm, compared to the current average of 8,225 cbm, signaling a shift towards larger units.

Parallel with the growth of the LNG bunkering fleet, the LNG port infrastructure has also expanded. The number of ports equipped with LNG bunkering facilities—featuring storage tanks, LNG distribution pipelines, and advanced safety systems among others—has increased to 201 globally, 60 more than in 2021. Furthermore, an additional 57 ports are expected to be upgraded with LNG bunkering facilities by the end of 2026.

In this context, it is expected that the LNG bunkering market is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years, Intermodal concludes.

While geological and economic developments dictate the LNG bunkering sector as well as the broader market, shipowners are still compelled to invest in LNG-capable vessels in a push to secure cleaner and commercially viable fuel solutions.

The maritime industry also witnessed the resurgence of engine retrofits to LNG marine fuel in 2024 as shipowners’ short-term solution for immediate carbon reductions amid strengthening regulatory requirements, Lloyd’s Register (LR) found in its latest Engine Retrofit Report. 

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:16

PSA, DNV and PIL embark on digital collaboration to enable green and sustainable supply chains

13:32

SMRC hosts first Maritime Research Conference to advance digital and green Innovation

12:07

Windward Offshore establishes new partnership with Marubeni Corporation

10:25

MPA and Dalian Maritime University renew partnership to strengthen maritime talent development and academic exchange 

09:13

Jafza expands logistics park with AED 90 million investment to meet surging demand

2025 March 28

18:00

Brooklyn Marine Terminal to receive $18 mln upgrade for modernization maritime infrastructure

17:23

Neste receives BioLNG in Antwerp and Hamina with support from Glander International Bunkering

16:48

Yang Ming acquires three 8,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel containerships

16:14

India mulls removing import tax on US LNG

15:52

Top five Chinese shipbuilders secure 69% of domestic orders in 2024

15:26

Windcat delivers first hydrogen-powered CTV in MK5 series

14:52

Wan Hai Lines names new 13,100 TEU containership "WAN HAI A18"

14:17

Port of New York and New Jersey reports 8% volume increase in January 2025

13:54

RINA grants AiP for SRC Methanol Superstorage technology

13:39

Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures 10-year contract extension with Auto OEM

12:41

World's first commercial ammonia tugboat trial achieves significant emission reduction in Tokyo Bay

12:20

China Classification Society issues first AIP certificate for underwater oil storage equipment

11:40

MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique achieve milestones for three ships

11:02

Fincantieri holds keel laying for Regent Seven Seas Cruises' "Seven Seas Prestige"

10:41

New Fortress Energy sells Jamaica natural gas operations to Excelerate Energy for $1.06 bln

10:10

Kalmar launches Move2Green Program

09:51

China launches advanced deep-sea aquaculture vessel "Wanqu Lingding"

08:19

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 13, 2025

2025 March 27

18:06

Prysmian and N-Sea sign 7-year deal for submarine cable maintenance and repair

17:26

NYK Group’s NOG acquires first service operation vessel for offshore wind operations

17:06

Port of Savannah reports record February container volume with 479,850 TEUs

16:39

Monjasa completes first-ever biofuel bunkering operation in Panama

16:34

Cadeler takes delivery of next-gen wind installation vessel

16:29

Maersk names dual-fuel methanol vessel "Adrian Mærsk" at Maasvlakte II Terminal in Rotterdam

16:04

Port of Barcelona approves €124 mln investment for new liquid bulk berths

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news