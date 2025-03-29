PSA, DNV and PIL embark on digital collaboration to enable green and sustainable supply chains

As a commitment towards the greening of supply chains, PSA International Pte Ltd (“PSA”), DNV Singapore Pte Ltd (“DNV”) and Pacific International Lines (“PIL”) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on carbon emission measurement, reporting and verification (MRV), and jointly develop sustainable solutions to advance decarbonisation in the maritime and logistics sectors. Amidst the growing demand for transparency in sustainability reporting, there is an increasing need for the exchange of reliable and harmonised data across value chains. Paired with robust data assurance, reductions in logistics emissions can then be accurately measured for greater supply chain emissions visibility, PSA said in a joint press release.

As part of the MoU, PSA will leverage its global network of ports, logistics nodes and intermodal solutions and partner with PIL, the largest Singapore-grown carrier in Southeast Asia with extensive networks in Asia, Africa, Middle East, Latin America and Oceania, to create end-to-end green supply chains. Both companies will also capitalise on DNV’s suite of digital solutions to help the maritime industry create a robust data ecosystem, enabling digital assurance.

Being leaders in their respective fields, all the partners will cooperate to catalyse meaningful change and accelerate the adoption of low-carbon solutions to facilitate more efficient and sustainable global trade flows.

PSA Group Head of Operations and Sustainability, Eddy Ng said, “As a leading global port operator and trusted partner to cargo stakeholders, PSA is well positioned to catalyse sustainable transformation in the ports and supply chain ecosystem by leveraging our global network of strategic nodes and energy hubs, in line with our Node to Network strategy. This partnership with DNV and PIL reflects our belief that the path to a greener maritime industry is paved through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision for a sustainable tomorrow. We remain dedicated to pioneering solutions that integrate sustainability into global trade flows while delivering the highest standards of operational excellence.”

Antony M DSouza, Senior Vice President & Regional Manager, Southeast Asia, Pacific and India, DNV Maritime, said, “The maritime industry is at a crucial juncture where collaboration and digital innovation must go hand in hand to drive meaningful sustainability. To achieve real progress, we must not only leverage emerging digital technologies but also build trust through robust measurement and verification. Through this partnership with PSA and PIL, we are committed to developing strong MRV capabilities that enhance transparency, enable datadriven decisions, and accelerate the transition to greener supply chains. Together, we are shaping a future where sustainable trade becomes the industry norm, delivering lasting benefits for businesses, communities, and the environment.”

Lionel Patrice Chatelet, Chief Commercial Officer, PIL, said, “PIL is fully committed to achieving net zero GHG emissions by 2050. This partnership with PSA and DNV strongly advances our proactive approach to developing and implementing low-carbon solutions. Through this MOU, we will collaborate to develop a viable model for tracking and verifying supply chain GHG emissions reductions, leading to the development of Green Service Offerings (GSOs) that can help our customers better understand and lower their emissions footprint. Together, we aim to further digitalise processes, enhance data transparency and drive the sustainable decarbonisation of our industry.”

ABOUT PSA INTERNATIONAL

PSA International (PSA) is a leading global port operator and trusted partner to cargo stakeholders. Currently, PSA’s portfolio comprises over 70 deepsea, rail and inland terminals, across more than 180 locations in 45 countries – including two flagship port operations in Singapore and Belgium. Drawing on the deep expertise and experience from a diverse global team, PSA collaborates with its customers and partners to develop world-class port ecosystems and deliver innovative supply chain solutions to accelerate the shift towards sustainable trade.

ABOUT DNV

DNV in the maritime industry DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry. We enhance safety, quality, energy efficiency and environmental performance of the global shipping industry – across all vessel types and offshore structures. We invest heavily in research and development to find solutions, together with the industry, that address strategic, operational or regulatory challenges.

ABOUT PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL LINES

Established in Singapore in 1967, Pacific International Lines (PIL) is among the top 12 container shipping lines in the world, and the largest home-grown carrier in Southeast Asia. Operating a fleet of around 100 container vessels, we provide shipping services and solutions to customers in more than 90 countries worldwide, with a focus on Asia, China, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Oceania and the Pacific Islands.