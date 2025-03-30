  1. Home
2025 March 30   11:13

shipbuilding

GSI delivers first custom-built Ro-Pax ferry for Taiwan routes

On March 27, Guangzhou Shipbuilding International (GSI), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), named the 300-passenger ro-pax ferry “zhongyuanhaiyun Zhixing” built for Xiamen Mintai Ferry, which is controlled by COSCO Shipping Group, iMarine reported.

It is understood that “zhongyuanhaiyun Zhixing” was designed by CSSC Shanghai Ship Research and Design Institute (SDARI). It is the first modern passenger and vehicle ferry tailor-made for direct flights to Taiwan.

The vessel is 180 meters in length, 25.8 meters in beam, has a service speed of 20 knots, can carry 300 passengers and has a cargo capacity of 426 standard containers. It can carry cars, trucks, container trailers, ro-ro cargo, containers and refrigerated containers, etc. It is a modern, energy-saving and environmentally friendly ro-pax ferry with an interior design that is very characteristic of Fujian and Taiwan.

The construction contract for the vessel was signed in June 2023 and construction officially started in February 2024. After delivery, the vessel will be mainly used on the route between Xiamen and Taiwan, China, replacing the original old vessel, building a new channel for cross-strait connectivity, providing an important carrier for deepening the emotional identification of compatriots on both sides of the strait, and promoting cross-strait economic integration and development.

GSI has been engaged in the construction of luxury ro-pax ferries for more than 20 years and is currently the shipbuilding company with the most orders for luxury ro-pax ferries delivered worldwide. Among them, GSI has built four 1,200-passenger 2,000-meter lane ro-pax ferries, two 1,300-passenger 2,800-meter lane ro-pax ferries and two 3,000-meter lane multi-purpose ro-pax ferries for COSCO Shipping Ferry.

Xiamen Mintai Ferry was established in January 2010 with a registered capital of RMB 215 million. It was jointly funded by COSCO Shipping Xiamen, Xiamen ITG Holding , and Xiamen Port Group Heping Tourism Passenger Transport Co., Ltd. COSCO Shipping Xiamen holds a 51% stake in the company.

The main business of Xiamen Mintai Ferry is the direct passenger and vehicle ferry route of the “Three Links” across the Taiwan Strait. The main operating routes are: Xiamen-Taichung, Xiamen-Keelung and Zhejiang Damayu-Keelung routes, each with one round trip per week.

