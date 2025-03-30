Avikus joins Massachusetts Institute of Technology to propel autonomouse navigation and decarbonization

Avikus, a leader in autonomous navigation solutions and a subsidiary of HD Hyundai, says it has joined the newly established MIT Maritime Consortium. Launched at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on March 18, 2025, the consortium brings together prominent maritime organizations to drive innovation and set international standards in autonomous navigation and maritime decarbonization.

Avikus brings to the consortium its groundbreaking HiNAS Control system, an AI-based autonomous navigation solution designed to enhance maritime safety and efficiency. This technology exemplifies Avikus' commitment to revolutionizing vessel operations and aligns seamlessly with the consortium's objectives.

“Collaborating with esteemed partners like MIT, ABS, Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., and others allows Avikus to actively shape future standards for autonomous vessel operations,” said Dohyeong Lim, CEO of Avikus. “This partnership enhances our ability to deliver substantial environmental and operational improvements to the shipping industry.”

“The MIT Maritime Consortium is poised to play a pivotal role in developing new technologies and setting international standards for decarbonizing the maritime industry,” said Professor Themis Sapsis, William Koch Professor of Marine Technology and Director of the Center for Ocean Engineering at MIT.

Founding members of the consortium include HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). Their leadership underscores a shared commitment to advancing maritime technology and environmental sustainability. The consortium also includes Innovation Members such as Dorian LPG, Foresight Group, Navios Maritime Partners, L.P., and the Singapore Maritime Institute, highlighting its global reach and comprehensive expertise.

“Through this consortium, we aim to lead global technological standards and spearhead the development of next-generation eco-friendly ships,” stated Kwangpil Chang, Chief Technology Officer of HD KSOE.

By aligning with the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the consortium positions its members at the forefront of sustainable maritime practices. Avikus' active participation reflects its dedication to advancing autonomous navigation technologies that contribute to a more efficient and environmentally friendly shipping industry.

About AVIKUS:

As a subsidiary of HD Hyundai, Avikus is committed to developing cutting-edge solutions that enhance shipping and boating. The company's focus is on creating innovative technology that promotes safety, enjoyment, and accessibility for all. With AI-based obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and automated docking assistance, Avikus is revolutionizing the way people navigate and control ships. Driven by a passion for innovation, Avikus aims to transform the maritime industry.