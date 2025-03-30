  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Equinor industrialising plugging operations on the Norwegian continental shelf

2025 March 30   15:02

offshore

Equinor industrialising plugging operations on the Norwegian continental shelf

Photor credit: Island Drilling

Equinor says that Island Drilling Company AS has been awarded a three-year contract for well plugging on Equinor-operated fields on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) using the Island Innovator semi-submersible rig. In addition, the oil service companies Archer Oiltools and Baker Hughes Norge have won framework agreements for plugging services.

Island Innovator is a mobile rig specially designed for well plugging. The Norwegian rig company will now be on assignment for Equinor for several years, start-up scheduled for early 2026.

The contract, worth an estimated near USD 330 million, also carries five one-year options. The scope of work under the contract includes mobilisation, planned upgrading and certain integrated drilling services.

“We will drill 600 improved oil recovery wells and about 250 exploration wells to maintain our production on the NCS towards 2035. At the same time, many wells will be permanently securely plugged. This rig provides us with a tool specially designed for plugging operations. The initial plan is a three-year work programme, but we do not rule out utilising the rig for operations also in the longer term,” says Erik G. Kirkemo, Equinor’s senior vice president for drilling & well.

According to the plan Island Innovator will permanently plug 15 to 20 wells annually for a total of nine licences. These wells will no longer be used for oil or gas production. The rig will plug subsea wells at Heidrun, Snorre and Norne, among others.

In addition to the Island Innovator contract Equinor has awarded framework agreements to the oil service companies Archer Oiltools and Baker Hughes Norge for full-range delivery of plugging services with a duration of three years, with two two-year options.

Total work related to integrated plugging services over the next seven years is estimated at a combined value of about NOK 3.5 billion. Archer Oiltools has also been assigned responsibility for planning plugging operations for 26 wells to be plugged from Island Innovator, in addition to options to perform the work.

“Through these contracts the suppliers are involved at an early stage and get a greater responsibility for planning the plugging operations, closely monitored by Equinor, who has the overall responsibility. We facilitate the industrialisation of safe and efficient plugging operations, ensuring continuous improvements together. This is about ensuring quality and reducing costs for work that will gradually increase on the NCS in the future,” says Mette H. Ottøy, Equinor’s chief procurement officer.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:14

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries successfully launches 2nd 3,200-ton Philippine corvette

13:44

Avikus joins Massachusetts Institute of Technology to propel autonomouse navigation and decarbonization

11:13

GSI delivers first custom-built Ro-Pax ferry for Taiwan routes

09:31

TotalEnergies and partners launch the 2nd phase of Northern Lights CCS project

2025 March 29

15:01

Additional 57 ports could be upgraded with LNG bunkering facilities by end of 2026

14:16

PSA, DNV and PIL embark on digital collaboration to enable green and sustainable supply chains

13:32

SMRC hosts first Maritime Research Conference to advance digital and green Innovation

12:07

Windward Offshore establishes new partnership with Marubeni Corporation

10:25

MPA and Dalian Maritime University renew partnership to strengthen maritime talent development and academic exchange 

09:13

Jafza expands logistics park with AED 90 million investment to meet surging demand

2025 March 28

18:00

Brooklyn Marine Terminal to receive $18 mln upgrade for modernization maritime infrastructure

17:23

Neste receives BioLNG in Antwerp and Hamina with support from Glander International Bunkering

16:48

Yang Ming acquires three 8,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel containerships

16:14

India mulls removing import tax on US LNG

15:52

Top five Chinese shipbuilders secure 69% of domestic orders in 2024

15:26

Windcat delivers first hydrogen-powered CTV in MK5 series

14:52

Wan Hai Lines names new 13,100 TEU containership "WAN HAI A18"

14:17

Port of New York and New Jersey reports 8% volume increase in January 2025

13:54

RINA grants AiP for SRC Methanol Superstorage technology

13:39

Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures 10-year contract extension with Auto OEM

12:41

World's first commercial ammonia tugboat trial achieves significant emission reduction in Tokyo Bay

12:20

China Classification Society issues first AIP certificate for underwater oil storage equipment

11:40

MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique achieve milestones for three ships

11:02

Fincantieri holds keel laying for Regent Seven Seas Cruises' "Seven Seas Prestige"

10:41

New Fortress Energy sells Jamaica natural gas operations to Excelerate Energy for $1.06 bln

10:10

Kalmar launches Move2Green Program

09:51

China launches advanced deep-sea aquaculture vessel "Wanqu Lingding"

08:19

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 13, 2025

2025 March 27

18:06

Prysmian and N-Sea sign 7-year deal for submarine cable maintenance and repair

17:26

NYK Group’s NOG acquires first service operation vessel for offshore wind operations

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news