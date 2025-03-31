Hapag-Lloyd modifies Mexico-El Salvador feeder service

Hapag-Lloyd has issued a service update regarding its CCE Feeder (CCM) service connecting Mexico (MX) with Acajutla, El Salvador (SV).

Effective March 25, 2025, the current service will be replaced by a feeder offering bi-weekly coverage of Acajutla. This new service will include calls at both terminals in Lazaro Cardenas (MXLZC) and Acajutla (SVAQJ).

The new feeder rotation will be as follows: Lazaro Cardenas, Terminal LCT (MX) → Lazaro Cardenas, Terminal APM (MX) → Acajutla (SV) → Corinto (NI).

The first sailing under this new rotation will be the vessel Whale Shark V.006 EB, with an estimated time of arrival (ETA) at Lazaro Cardenas (MX) on April 15, 2025.

