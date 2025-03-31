CIMAC releases FAQ document for ISO 6583:2024 methanol marine fuel standard

CIMAC has issued a guideline titled "Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) – ISO 6583:2024: Methanol as a Fuel for Marine Applications – General Requirements and Specifications" to provide clarity on the first international standard for methanol as a marine fuel, ISO 6583:2024.

The document, approved by CIMAC WG7 ‘Fuels’ members in March 2025, aims to address industry inquiries following the standard’s release.

It includes 32 questions across six sections, covering topics such as the need for a marine-specific methanol standard, IMPCA specifications, methanol grades, sampling procedures, and technical characteristics.

The guideline states that ISO 6583:2024 addresses quality requirements for methanol in marine applications, distinct from the IMPCA standard used for broader chemical purposes.

It specifies three grades—MMA, MMB, and MMC—to accommodate varying marine equipment needs, with MMA including additional lubricity and particle count requirements, and MMC allowing wider tolerances.

The document notes, “Sustainability aspects are outside the scope of ISO 6583:2024,” focusing solely on product quality at delivery. It also clarifies that the standard does not evaluate CO2, Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), or Green House Gas (GHG) reduction potentials.

Sampling guidance specifies that methanol samples should ideally be drawn at the point of custody transfer, with options including storage tanks or bunker manifolds, as agreed between buyer and seller.

The guideline recommends using colorless glass bottles and minimizing atmospheric exposure due to methanol’s hygroscopic nature. For testing, it advises that methanol, classified as Dangerous Goods, requires compliance with IATA/ICAO standards for air transport, with a maximum net quantity of one liter per package.