2025 March 31   09:12

US Navy to christen future USNS Billy Frank Jr. in Alabama

The U.S. Navy will hold a christening ceremony for the future USNS Billy Frank Jr. (T-ATS 11) on Saturday, March 29, at 10:00 a.m. CDT at Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama, according to US Navy's release.

The multi-mission, common hull platform will support various operations including towing, rescue, salvage, humanitarian assistance, oil spill response, and wide-area search and surveillance.

Navajo-class ships will possess the capability to tow U.S. Navy vessels and offer 6,000 square feet of deck space for embarked systems.

Since 1988, Austal has designed and constructed over 340 vessels.

All news