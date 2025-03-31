Cyan, Remota, and Moen Marin collaborate on autonomous ePatrol craft

Cyan Renewables has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Remota and Moen Marin for the design and development of cutting-edge ePatrol craft featuring autonomous capabilities.

This collaboration aligns with Singapore's national climate target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The ePatrol craft will incorporate several key features: a proven hull form design, all-electric technology powered by systems already deployed in close to 100 small crafts, remote operations leveraging Remota's expertise in service since 2022, autonomous operation capabilities, and a robust battery management system with fast-charging infrastructure.

According to Cyan Renewables, the development prioritizes safety, reliability, and maintenance efficiency, featuring advanced safety systems based on proven technology with readily available spare parts.

The company anticipates that this strategic approach will reduce lifecycle costs and enhance operational readiness.

The consortium, leveraging Moen Marin's vessel development expertise and Remota's specialization in remote operations through Remote Operation Centers (ROC), aims to lead the adoption of electric patrol crafts in Singapore and the broader region.