  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Panama deregisters 107 sanctioned vessels from its Registry

2025 March 31   11:59

shipping

Panama deregisters 107 sanctioned vessels from its Registry

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) has officially deregistered 107 Panamanian-flagged vessels listed under international sanctions, according to Consulate General of the Republic of Panama.

An additional 18 vessels are currently undergoing the deregistration process. This action follows Executive Decree No. 512 of October 18, 2024, which grants the PMA the authority to unilaterally cancel the registration of vessels, registered individuals, and shipowners that appear on international sanctions lists issued by OFAC, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.

Historically, the deregistration of vessels involved in illicit activities took approximately three months under the General Merchant Marine Law (Law No. 57), Article 49. Executive Decree No. 512 was enacted to expedite this process, enabling the immediate deregistration of ships whose owners or vessels appear on the specified international sanctions lists.

The Panamanian Government aims to prevent sanctioned vessels and shipowners from operating under its flag while respecting maritime mortgages and the legal rights of involved parties.

To mitigate risks, the pre-registration analysis process has been strengthened to consider the background and operational history of owners and operators, alongside the vessel’s technical criteria. Risk matrices and technological platform upgrades have also been implemented to identify potentially illicit vessels.

The Directorate General of Merchant Marine is currently reviewing national legislation to further strengthen the Panamanian Merchant Marine and ensure rigorous oversight in line with international conventions, aiming to enhance fleet performance and compliance with safety standards. Through these measures, Panama reaffirms its commitment to transparency, security, and the fight against the misuse of its flag for illicit activities.

The Panama Ship Registry closed 2024 with a total of 8,773 ships and 248.8 million Gross Register Tonnage (GRT).

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and Kokuka Sangyo sign agreement for methanol-fueled coastal transport vessel​

17:45

Belgian port workers start targeted strikes over pension reforms

17:27

Zhoushan Ningshing Ship Building & Repairing launches 13,000DWT duplex stainless steel chemical tanker "Shantong"​

15:40

The Netherlands launches the H2ESTIA project to develop the world's first liquid hydrogen-powered cargo ship

15:04

Lloyd's Register approves ammonia dual-fuel system for Trafigura's gas carriers

14:30

GSI secures order from COSCO SHIPPING for 70,000 DWT semi-submersible vessel

14:10

Fincantieri and TUI AG sign MoA for two new Marella cruises ships

13:41

BW LPG agrees to sell two VLGCs to BW LPG India for USD 150 mln

13:07

MIT and maritime industry leaders form consortium to tackle shipping emissions

12:53

Spotbarge unveils bunker insights for real-time global bunker tracking

12:28

PSA International handles record 100.2 mln TEUs in 2024

11:42

Glenfarne takes majority stake in Alaska LNG project

10:40

Cyan, Remota, and Moen Marin collaborate on autonomous ePatrol craft

10:09

DHT Holdings completes sale of Chinese-built vessels

09:12

US Navy to christen future USNS Billy Frank Jr. in Alabama

08:54

CIMAC releases FAQ document for ISO 6583:2024 methanol marine fuel standard

07:38

Hapag-Lloyd modifies Mexico-El Salvador feeder service

2025 March 30

16:14

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries successfully launches 2nd 3,200-ton Philippine corvette

15:02

Equinor industrialising plugging operations on the Norwegian continental shelf

13:44

Avikus joins Massachusetts Institute of Technology to propel autonomouse navigation and decarbonization

11:13

GSI delivers first custom-built Ro-Pax ferry for Taiwan routes

09:31

TotalEnergies and partners launch the 2nd phase of Northern Lights CCS project

2025 March 29

15:01

Additional 57 ports could be upgraded with LNG bunkering facilities by end of 2026

14:16

PSA, DNV and PIL embark on digital collaboration to enable green and sustainable supply chains

13:32

SMRC hosts first Maritime Research Conference to advance digital and green Innovation

12:07

Windward Offshore establishes new partnership with Marubeni Corporation

10:25

MPA and Dalian Maritime University renew partnership to strengthen maritime talent development and academic exchange 

09:13

Jafza expands logistics park with AED 90 million investment to meet surging demand

2025 March 28

18:00

Brooklyn Marine Terminal to receive $18 mln upgrade for modernization maritime infrastructure

17:23

Neste receives BioLNG in Antwerp and Hamina with support from Glander International Bunkering

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news