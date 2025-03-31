Spotbarge unveils bunker insights for real-time global bunker tracking

Spotbarge has launched Bunker Insights, a platform designed to provide real-time global bunker tracking and analytics for fuel suppliers, traders, and shipping companies, according to the company's release.

The platform offers data on bunker operations, including live tracking, fuel type and quantity estimates, supply and demand estimates, and details on bunker deliveries and load terminals of bunker vessels. It features data visualization through dashboards, API feeds, and downloads.

The service currently covers major hubs such as ARA (Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp), the Mediterranean, Singapore, Panama, and Fujairah, with plans to expand to additional hubs in Q2.

According to Spotbarge, the platform addresses questions such as “how many bunkers have been delivered in Gibraltar this past month compared to Malta and where bunker demand shifts too every month,” “which fuel types—HS, LS, or LNG—are seeing more demand,” and “whether your competitors' bunker vessels are idle or busy, which vessels they bunkered and where they loaded from.”

The company states that this data is now accessible to users through the Bunker Insights platform.

Spotbarge is a company focused on data and intelligence for the bunker and inland barge market, with its operational base implied to be in Rotterdam, Netherlands.