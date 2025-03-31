BW LPG agrees to sell two VLGCs to BW LPG India for USD 150 mln

On March 31, 2025, BW LPG Limited announced the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with BW LPG India for the sale of two Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), BW Pampero and BW Chinook.

The vessels, acquired from a recent transaction with Avance Gas, are priced at approximately USD 75 million each, totaling USD 150 million. Delivery is scheduled for Q3 2025.

BW LPG India currently operates seven VLGCs, forming India’s largest fleet of such vessels, following the sale of BW Cedar. The transaction will increase its fleet to nine ships, supporting fleet renewal and expansion amid growing LPG demand in India.

The 2015-built BW Pampero and BW Chinook will replace older vessels and enhance capacity.

BW LPG India’s fleet, Indian-flagged and operated, handles approximately 20% of India’s LPG imports, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme.

Established in 2017 as a joint venture between BW LPG Limited and Global United Shipping, BW LPG India is headquartered in Chennai. In 2021, Maas Capital Shipping B.V. acquired a 42% stake, while BW LPG retains 52% ownership.

Kristian Sørensen, CEO of BW LPG, stated, “With BW Pampero and BW Chinook we add modern quality tonnage and more capacity to our Indian-flagged fleet. We see tremendous potential in the country and are proud to participate in the continued growth of the Indian LPG market. We would like to thank our partners, Maas Capital and Global United Shipping, for their trust and collaboration, and for partaking in sustained fleet renewal.”

BW LPG, a global leader in LPG shipping with over 4 million cubic meters of carrying capacity across its Very Large Gas Carriers, is part of BW Group, which manages over 490 vessels, including 200 LNG and LPG ships.