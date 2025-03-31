Fincantieri and TUI AG sign MoA for two new Marella cruises ships

On March 31, 2025, Fincantieri and TUI AG signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the design and construction of two new cruise ships for the Marella Cruises brand, according to Fincantieri's release.

The agreement, valued as very important, is subject to financing and other standard terms and conditions.

This marks Marella Cruises’ initial entry into newbuilding, with Fincantieri selected as its strategic partner, while also adding a new client to Fincantieri’s portfolio in the cruise sector.

The ships, tailored for the English market, will prioritize environmental sustainability and feature refined design, high-quality materials, and a range of spacious accommodations.

Delivery is scheduled for 2030 and 2032.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, stated, “We are proud to welcome Marella Cruises as a new customer and to support its vision as it enters the newbuild segment. This agreement is a testament to Fincantieri’s ability to forge strategic partnerships with an expanding client base, reinforcing our long-term visibility and ensuring a high level of capacity saturation for our shipyards. The project will bring together our expertise in ship design, innovation, and sustainability to deliver vessels that meet the evolving expectations of modern cruise passengers.”

Fincantieri has an existing relationship with TUI Cruises, a joint venture between TUI AG and Royal Caribbean Cruises. In February 2025, Fincantieri delivered “Mein Schiff Relax,” the first of two InTUItion-class dual-fuel cruise ships powered by Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) and Marine Gas Oil (MGO). The second ship, “Mein Schiff Flow,” is under construction at the Monfalcone shipyard, with delivery planned for 2026.