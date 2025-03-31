  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. GSI secures order from COSCO SHIPPING for 70,000 DWT semi-submersible vessel

2025 March 31   14:30

shipbuilding

GSI secures order from COSCO SHIPPING for 70,000 DWT semi-submersible vessel

Guangzhou Shipbuilding International (GSI), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), and China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Ltd (CSTC) have entered into a contract with COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers for the construction of a 70,000 DWT semi-submersible vessel.

The signing ceremony took place in Guangzhou on March 28.

COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers, identified as a "global leader in semi-submersible vessel transportation" with over 30 years of experience in the sector, has a long-standing partnership with GSI. Over the past 20 years, the two companies have collaborated on the delivery of eight semi-submersible vessels, ranging in size from 20,000 to 100,000 tons.

GSI is noted as the "first domestic shipbuilder with the ability to build advanced semi-submersible vessels."

The company highlights previous deliveries, including the 65,000 DWT semi-submersible vessel “Xiangtaikou” delivered on December 28, 2023, which features an advanced power positioning system, intelligent ship system, and SCR exhaust gas treatment system.

This vessel is described as a "new generation of ship type" representing the "development direction of advanced semi-submersible vessels."

In 2022, GSI delivered the 80,000 DWT semi-submersible vessel “Xin Yaohua,” which was the "second largest semi-submersible vessel built in China at that time."

Between 2002 and 2021, GSI delivered six semi-submersible vessels, with the 50,000 DWT vessel “Xiang’ankou” delivered in 2021 being the "first semi-submersible vessel built in China and equipped with a ship intelligent system."

This vessel reportedly showed "better improvements in environmental protection, stability, automation, maneuverability, energy saving and loading performance" compared to previous 50,000 DWT vessels.

Topics:

shipbuilding

COSCO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and Kokuka Sangyo sign agreement for methanol-fueled coastal transport vessel​

17:45

Belgian port workers start targeted strikes over pension reforms

17:27

Zhoushan Ningshing Ship Building & Repairing launches 13,000DWT duplex stainless steel chemical tanker "Shantong"​

15:40

The Netherlands launches the H2ESTIA project to develop the world's first liquid hydrogen-powered cargo ship

15:04

Lloyd's Register approves ammonia dual-fuel system for Trafigura's gas carriers

14:10

Fincantieri and TUI AG sign MoA for two new Marella cruises ships

13:41

BW LPG agrees to sell two VLGCs to BW LPG India for USD 150 mln

13:07

MIT and maritime industry leaders form consortium to tackle shipping emissions

12:53

Spotbarge unveils bunker insights for real-time global bunker tracking

12:28

PSA International handles record 100.2 mln TEUs in 2024

11:59

Panama deregisters 107 sanctioned vessels from its Registry

11:42

Glenfarne takes majority stake in Alaska LNG project

10:40

Cyan, Remota, and Moen Marin collaborate on autonomous ePatrol craft

10:09

DHT Holdings completes sale of Chinese-built vessels

09:12

US Navy to christen future USNS Billy Frank Jr. in Alabama

08:54

CIMAC releases FAQ document for ISO 6583:2024 methanol marine fuel standard

07:38

Hapag-Lloyd modifies Mexico-El Salvador feeder service

2025 March 30

16:14

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries successfully launches 2nd 3,200-ton Philippine corvette

15:02

Equinor industrialising plugging operations on the Norwegian continental shelf

13:44

Avikus joins Massachusetts Institute of Technology to propel autonomouse navigation and decarbonization

11:13

GSI delivers first custom-built Ro-Pax ferry for Taiwan routes

09:31

TotalEnergies and partners launch the 2nd phase of Northern Lights CCS project

2025 March 29

15:01

Additional 57 ports could be upgraded with LNG bunkering facilities by end of 2026

14:16

PSA, DNV and PIL embark on digital collaboration to enable green and sustainable supply chains

13:32

SMRC hosts first Maritime Research Conference to advance digital and green Innovation

12:07

Windward Offshore establishes new partnership with Marubeni Corporation

10:25

MPA and Dalian Maritime University renew partnership to strengthen maritime talent development and academic exchange 

09:13

Jafza expands logistics park with AED 90 million investment to meet surging demand

2025 March 28

18:00

Brooklyn Marine Terminal to receive $18 mln upgrade for modernization maritime infrastructure

17:23

Neste receives BioLNG in Antwerp and Hamina with support from Glander International Bunkering

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news