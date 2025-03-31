GSI secures order from COSCO SHIPPING for 70,000 DWT semi-submersible vessel

Guangzhou Shipbuilding International (GSI), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), and China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Ltd (CSTC) have entered into a contract with COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers for the construction of a 70,000 DWT semi-submersible vessel.

The signing ceremony took place in Guangzhou on March 28.

COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers, identified as a "global leader in semi-submersible vessel transportation" with over 30 years of experience in the sector, has a long-standing partnership with GSI. Over the past 20 years, the two companies have collaborated on the delivery of eight semi-submersible vessels, ranging in size from 20,000 to 100,000 tons.

GSI is noted as the "first domestic shipbuilder with the ability to build advanced semi-submersible vessels."

The company highlights previous deliveries, including the 65,000 DWT semi-submersible vessel “Xiangtaikou” delivered on December 28, 2023, which features an advanced power positioning system, intelligent ship system, and SCR exhaust gas treatment system.

This vessel is described as a "new generation of ship type" representing the "development direction of advanced semi-submersible vessels."

In 2022, GSI delivered the 80,000 DWT semi-submersible vessel “Xin Yaohua,” which was the "second largest semi-submersible vessel built in China at that time."

Between 2002 and 2021, GSI delivered six semi-submersible vessels, with the 50,000 DWT vessel “Xiang’ankou” delivered in 2021 being the "first semi-submersible vessel built in China and equipped with a ship intelligent system."

This vessel reportedly showed "better improvements in environmental protection, stability, automation, maneuverability, energy saving and loading performance" compared to previous 50,000 DWT vessels.