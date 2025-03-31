Lloyd's Register approves ammonia dual-fuel system for Trafigura's gas carriers

Lloyd's Register (LR) has confirmed the successful completion of a joint development project (JDP) for the design of ammonia dual-fuel systems on Trafigura's newbuild medium gas carriers (MGCs), according to Trafigura's release.

LR conducted an "extensive design evaluation and safety assessment" to approve the designs in accordance with its rules and international regulations.

The implementation of ammonia dual-fuel systems on these vessels is described as a "significant step towards expanding the use of low-carbon fuels beyond specialised vessels to more diverse ship types." Trafigura is reported to be "one of the first operators to use this technology on MGCs commercially."

In 2024, Trafigura signed a contract with HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD) to construct four 45,000 cubic metre MGCs. These vessels will be powered by WinGD ammonia dual-fuel engines and Alfa Laval's Ammonia Release Mitigation System and are designed to transport both liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and ammonia.

The vessels will be built at HMD's shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea, with deliveries expected to be completed during 2028.

Andrea Olivi, Global Head of Shipping for Trafigura, commented: “EU regulations have been crucial in allowing us to execute this order. If we are to decarbonise freight and increase the demand for zero-carbon fuels across the world, we need the IMO to implement regulations including EU ETS and Fuel EU maritime on a global scale. The IMO needs to introduce a simple and transparent policy framework including, in our view, a global fuel standard combined with a straightforward levy applied equally across the board.”

Mr Lee, Dong-jin, Head of the Initial Design Division and the Detailed Design Division at HD Hyundai Mipo, said: "We will focus on securing new environmental technologies to preoccupy future markets by actively utilizing design & construction experience and synergy accumulated over long period of time with HD Hyundai shipbuilding affiliates.”

A joint development project studying the performance of ammonia as a shipping fuel commenced in December 2024 and will continue until the vessel deliveries in 2028. Participants include LR, Trafigura Maritime Logistics, HD Hyundai Mipo, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Engine & Machinery Division, WinGD Ltd, Liquid Gas Equipment Limited (Babcock LGE), Alfa Laval Corporate AB, and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.