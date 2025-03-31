  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Lloyd's Register approves ammonia dual-fuel system for Trafigura's gas carriers

2025 March 31   15:04

ammonia

Lloyd's Register approves ammonia dual-fuel system for Trafigura's gas carriers

Lloyd's Register (LR) has confirmed the successful completion of a joint development project (JDP) for the design of ammonia dual-fuel systems on Trafigura's newbuild medium gas carriers (MGCs), according to Trafigura's release.

LR conducted an "extensive design evaluation and safety assessment" to approve the designs in accordance with its rules and international regulations.

The implementation of ammonia dual-fuel systems on these vessels is described as a "significant step towards expanding the use of low-carbon fuels beyond specialised vessels to more diverse ship types." Trafigura is reported to be "one of the first operators to use this technology on MGCs commercially."

In 2024, Trafigura signed a contract with HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD) to construct four 45,000 cubic metre MGCs. These vessels will be powered by WinGD ammonia dual-fuel engines and Alfa Laval's Ammonia Release Mitigation System and are designed to transport both liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and ammonia.

The vessels will be built at HMD's shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea, with deliveries expected to be completed during 2028.

Andrea Olivi, Global Head of Shipping for Trafigura, commented: “EU regulations have been crucial in allowing us to execute this order. If we are to decarbonise freight and increase the demand for zero-carbon fuels across the world, we need the IMO to implement regulations including EU ETS and Fuel EU maritime on a global scale. The IMO needs to introduce a simple and transparent policy framework including, in our view, a global fuel standard combined with a straightforward levy applied equally across the board.”

Mr Lee, Dong-jin, Head of the Initial Design Division and the Detailed Design Division at HD Hyundai Mipo, said: "We will focus on securing new environmental technologies to preoccupy future markets by actively utilizing design & construction experience and synergy accumulated over long period of time with HD Hyundai shipbuilding affiliates.”

A joint development project studying the performance of ammonia as a shipping fuel commenced in December 2024 and will continue until the vessel deliveries in 2028. Participants include LR, Trafigura Maritime Logistics, HD Hyundai Mipo, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Engine & Machinery Division, WinGD Ltd, Liquid Gas Equipment Limited (Babcock LGE), Alfa Laval Corporate AB, and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

Topics:

Trafigura

LR

ammonia

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and Kokuka Sangyo sign agreement for methanol-fueled coastal transport vessel​

17:45

Belgian port workers start targeted strikes over pension reforms

17:27

Zhoushan Ningshing Ship Building & Repairing launches 13,000DWT duplex stainless steel chemical tanker "Shantong"​

15:40

The Netherlands launches the H2ESTIA project to develop the world's first liquid hydrogen-powered cargo ship

14:30

GSI secures order from COSCO SHIPPING for 70,000 DWT semi-submersible vessel

14:10

Fincantieri and TUI AG sign MoA for two new Marella cruises ships

13:41

BW LPG agrees to sell two VLGCs to BW LPG India for USD 150 mln

13:07

MIT and maritime industry leaders form consortium to tackle shipping emissions

12:53

Spotbarge unveils bunker insights for real-time global bunker tracking

12:28

PSA International handles record 100.2 mln TEUs in 2024

11:59

Panama deregisters 107 sanctioned vessels from its Registry

11:42

Glenfarne takes majority stake in Alaska LNG project

10:40

Cyan, Remota, and Moen Marin collaborate on autonomous ePatrol craft

10:09

DHT Holdings completes sale of Chinese-built vessels

09:12

US Navy to christen future USNS Billy Frank Jr. in Alabama

08:54

CIMAC releases FAQ document for ISO 6583:2024 methanol marine fuel standard

07:38

Hapag-Lloyd modifies Mexico-El Salvador feeder service

2025 March 30

16:14

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries successfully launches 2nd 3,200-ton Philippine corvette

15:02

Equinor industrialising plugging operations on the Norwegian continental shelf

13:44

Avikus joins Massachusetts Institute of Technology to propel autonomouse navigation and decarbonization

11:13

GSI delivers first custom-built Ro-Pax ferry for Taiwan routes

09:31

TotalEnergies and partners launch the 2nd phase of Northern Lights CCS project

2025 March 29

15:01

Additional 57 ports could be upgraded with LNG bunkering facilities by end of 2026

14:16

PSA, DNV and PIL embark on digital collaboration to enable green and sustainable supply chains

13:32

SMRC hosts first Maritime Research Conference to advance digital and green Innovation

12:07

Windward Offshore establishes new partnership with Marubeni Corporation

10:25

MPA and Dalian Maritime University renew partnership to strengthen maritime talent development and academic exchange 

09:13

Jafza expands logistics park with AED 90 million investment to meet surging demand

2025 March 28

18:00

Brooklyn Marine Terminal to receive $18 mln upgrade for modernization maritime infrastructure

17:23

Neste receives BioLNG in Antwerp and Hamina with support from Glander International Bunkering

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news