The Netherlands launches the H2ESTIA project to develop the world's first liquid hydrogen-powered cargo ship

2025 March 31   15:40

The Dutch Innovation Company (NIM) has initiated the H2ESTIA Project, aiming to develop the world's first zero-emission general cargo ship powered by liquid hydrogen.

Supported by the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, this initiative is a significant component of the Maritime Masterplan, focusing on decarbonizing European maritime logistics.

The project encompasses the design, construction, and demonstration of a hydrogen-powered cargo vessel intended for operation in the North Sea and other regions.

Managed by Van Dam Shipping, the vessel will transport bulk goods without emitting harmful substances.  

Key features of the H2ESTIA Project include an integrated hydrogen propulsion system with a cryogenic hydrogen storage and bunkering system for safe handling of liquid hydrogen at extremely low temperatures.

Primary propulsion will be provided by a hydrogen fuel cell system combined with batteries.

Additional energy efficiency measures involve wind-assisted propulsion and waste heat recovery solutions to reduce hydrogen consumption. Digital twin technology will be employed for real-time monitoring, operational optimization, and enhanced safety.  

Roosjen, CTO at NIM, stated, "H2ESTIA is a flagship project for commercial shipping. By integrating hydrogen technology with digital innovation, we are proving that zero-emission shipping is not just a vision—it is an achievable reality."  

The project aims to demonstrate technological readiness and economic viability, addressing challenges such as certification of hydrogen systems, risk management, and crew training for the safe integration of hydrogen technology into maritime operations.  

Jan van Dam, CEO of Van Dam Shipping, commented, "Parallel to the H2ESTIA Project, we are working on securing the supply, as well as the necessary bunkering and logistics. This is a combined effort, as a single ship alone does not generate sufficient demand. Collaboration at this stage is what transforms our ambitions into reality."  

The H2ESTIA Project is supported by a consortium of leading maritime and technology firms, including TNO, MARIN, the University of Twente, Cryovat, EnginX, Encontech, classification society RINA, and the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

