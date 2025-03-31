On March 30, Zhoushan Ningshing Ship Building & Repairing Co., Ltd. held a launching ceremony for the 13,000-deadweight-ton (DWT) duplex stainless steel chemical tanker "Shantong," constructed for Shanghai Xingtong Wanbang Shipping Co., Ltd., according to the company's release.

The "Shantong" measures 132 meters in length and 21.5 meters in width, with a designed speed of 13.5 knots and a draft of 8.3 meters. It complies with NOx Tier III emission standards and features green, low-carbon attributes, enhanced performance, and versatile cargo capabilities.

Through optimized hull design and an energy efficiency management system, the vessel achieves a 15% reduction in fuel consumption and a 20% decrease in carbon emissions compared to similar ships. It is equipped with intelligent cargo management and safety monitoring systems, meeting the highest safety standards for IMO II-type vessels.

The cargo holds are constructed from duplex stainless steel 2205, featuring single tank and single pump configurations, suitable for transporting various chemicals and refined oil products. The design also adheres to stringent cleaning requirements.

The vessel is intended for both domestic and international trade and is expected to be delivered and operational in the first half of 2025.

Located in Daishan Shipbuilding Industrial Park, Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Province, China, Zhoushan Ningshing Ship Building & Repairing occupies 177,000 square meters and operates five berths with a maximum capacity of 70,000 tons. Equipped with advanced machinery, including a 200-ton gantry crane and plasma flame cutting machines, it specializes in constructing various vessels such as ultra-low temperature refrigerated ships, ocean-going refrigerated ships, ice-strengthened bulk carriers, container barges, dredgers, multi-purpose tugs, product tankers, chemical tankers, and ocean-going fishing vessels. The company also engages in ship maintenance and repair services. ​

A subsidiary of Xingtong Shipping Co., Ltd., Shanghai Xingtong Wanbang Shipping focuses on the transportation of bulk liquid chemicals and refined oil products along China's coastal routes. Its services include the transportation of crude oil, product oil, chemical products, LNG, and LPG. The company transports products such as paraxylene (PX), liquid caustic soda, pure benzene, styrene, methanol, ethylene glycol, aviation kerosene, gasoline, diesel oil, and naphtha.