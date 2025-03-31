Belgian port workers start targeted strikes over pension reforms

On March 31, 2025, the Joint Trade Union Front Ports of Belgium (GVHB) commenced targeted industrial actions across the nation's seaports in response to proposed government reforms, particularly concerning pension changes.

Port workers are executing one-hour stoppages at various terminals, with disruptions anticipated from 19:00 on March 30 until 07:00 on April 1. Minimal port activity is expected during this timeframe.

The GVHB, comprising unions ABVV-BTB, ACLVB, and ACV-Transcom, has mobilized dockers, logistics personnel, and tradespeople to participate in the protest.

Unlike the broader general strike organized by ABVV and ACV, the port unions are focusing their actions specifically within the maritime sector.

Key terminals in Antwerp, Zeebrugge, and Ghent are experiencing one-hour operational halts per shift.

Union demands include the preservation of specific unemployment schemes vital to port operations, maintenance of current pension arrangements, and the inclusion of unemployment periods in pension calculations.

The industrial action's impact is already evident; as of 19:00 on March 30, shipping traffic from the North Sea to Ghent was suspended, with 34 vessels awaiting entry into Belgian seaports.

While dockworkers are not engaging in a full-day strike, concerns persist within the sector regarding the proposed reforms. Pilots affiliated with ACOD and ACV have joined the strike; however, members of the third pilots’ union, BLV, are not participating, opting instead for discussions with the relevant minister concerning pension reforms.

Joint Trade Union Front Ports of Belgium (GVHB) is a coalition of Belgian port unions, including ABVV-BTB, ACLVB, and ACV-Transcom, representing dockworkers, logistics staff, and related trades in advocating for labor rights and working conditions within Belgian seaports.