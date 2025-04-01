Yangzi Mitsui Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. delivered the 50,000 deadweight ton (DWT) Medium Range (MR) tanker "JAL PRERANA" to its Singapore-based owner. The vessel subsequently commenced its maiden voyage.

The "JAL PRERANA" is a new-generation environmentally friendly MR tanker developed by Yangzi Mitsui Shipbuilding to meet specific customer requirements.

The vessel features optimized hull lines and cargo hold design, coupled with an integrated, energy-efficient propulsion system. These enhancements provide flexible cargo capacity and improved environmental performance.

During sea trials conducted in February 2025, the "JAL PRERANA" met or exceeded all performance indicators established during the research and development phase.

Yangzi Mitsui Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group, Yangzi Mitsui Shipbuilding is located in Taicang City, Jiangsu Province, China. The shipyard spans approximately 1 million square meters and features a 1,500-meter-long outfitting berth. With a workforce exceeding 5,000 employees, the facility is equipped with four 10,000-ton-level flat erection berths, a 1,100-ton gantry crane, and a 100,000-ton floating dock. The annual shipbuilding capacity ranges between 15 to 18 vessels, totaling about 1.5 million deadweight tons. The company's main products include clean energy carriers (LNG, LEG, LPG), MR tankers, and new-design Kamsarmax bulk carriers, serving high-level shipowners worldwide. ​

Established in 1956 and listed on the Singapore Exchange in 2007, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group is a large enterprise group with shipbuilding and marine engineering manufacturing as its core business. The group also engages in shipping leasing, trade logistics, and real estate. With total assets exceeding 70 billion yuan, the company operates across more than 5 million square meters and employs over 6,000 staff. Its main products include large and medium-sized container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers, and various clean energy vessels.