  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Yangzi Mitsui Shipbuilding delivers 50,000DWT MR tanker "JAL PRERANA"​

2025 April 1   10:12

shipbuilding

Yangzi Mitsui Shipbuilding delivers 50,000DWT MR tanker "JAL PRERANA"​

Yangzi Mitsui Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. delivered the 50,000 deadweight ton (DWT) Medium Range (MR) tanker "JAL PRERANA" to its Singapore-based owner. The vessel subsequently commenced its maiden voyage.  

The "JAL PRERANA" is a new-generation environmentally friendly MR tanker developed by Yangzi Mitsui Shipbuilding to meet specific customer requirements.

The vessel features optimized hull lines and cargo hold design, coupled with an integrated, energy-efficient propulsion system. These enhancements provide flexible cargo capacity and improved environmental performance.  

During sea trials conducted in February 2025, the "JAL PRERANA" met or exceeded all performance indicators established during the research and development phase.

Yangzi Mitsui Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group, Yangzi Mitsui Shipbuilding is located in Taicang City, Jiangsu Province, China. The shipyard spans approximately 1 million square meters and features a 1,500-meter-long outfitting berth. With a workforce exceeding 5,000 employees, the facility is equipped with four 10,000-ton-level flat erection berths, a 1,100-ton gantry crane, and a 100,000-ton floating dock. The annual shipbuilding capacity ranges between 15 to 18 vessels, totaling about 1.5 million deadweight tons. The company's main products include clean energy carriers (LNG, LEG, LPG), MR tankers, and new-design Kamsarmax bulk carriers, serving high-level shipowners worldwide. ​ 

Established in 1956 and listed on the Singapore Exchange in 2007, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group is a large enterprise group with shipbuilding and marine engineering manufacturing as its core business. The group also engages in shipping leasing, trade logistics, and real estate. With total assets exceeding 70 billion yuan, the company operates across more than 5 million square meters and employs over 6,000 staff. Its main products include large and medium-sized container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers, and various clean energy vessels. 

Topics:

tankers

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

11:40

Caspian Pipeline Consortium suspends operations at two mooring points following inspection

11:03

South Korea's shipbuilding orderbook surpasses $138 bln, led by LNG and container vessels

10:31

Shell сompletes acquisition of Pavilion Energy

09:07

Equinor's Johan Castberg oil field starts production in Barents Sea​

2025 March 31

18:07

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and Kokuka Sangyo sign agreement for methanol-fueled coastal transport vessel​

17:45

Belgian port workers start targeted strikes over pension reforms

17:27

Zhoushan Ningshing Ship Building & Repairing launches 13,000DWT duplex stainless steel chemical tanker "Shantong"​

15:40

The Netherlands launches the H2ESTIA project to develop the world's first liquid hydrogen-powered cargo ship

15:04

Lloyd's Register approves ammonia dual-fuel system for Trafigura's gas carriers

14:30

GSI secures order from COSCO SHIPPING for 70,000 DWT semi-submersible vessel

14:10

Fincantieri and TUI AG sign MoA for two new Marella cruises ships

13:41

BW LPG agrees to sell two VLGCs to BW LPG India for USD 150 mln

13:07

MIT and maritime industry leaders form consortium to tackle shipping emissions

12:53

Spotbarge unveils bunker insights for real-time global bunker tracking

12:28

PSA International handles record 100.2 mln TEUs in 2024

11:59

Panama deregisters 107 sanctioned vessels from its Registry

11:42

Glenfarne takes majority stake in Alaska LNG project

10:40

Cyan, Remota, and Moen Marin collaborate on autonomous ePatrol craft

10:09

DHT Holdings completes sale of Chinese-built vessels

09:12

US Navy to christen future USNS Billy Frank Jr. in Alabama

08:54

CIMAC releases FAQ document for ISO 6583:2024 methanol marine fuel standard

07:38

Hapag-Lloyd modifies Mexico-El Salvador feeder service

2025 March 30

16:14

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries successfully launches 2nd 3,200-ton Philippine corvette

15:02

Equinor industrialising plugging operations on the Norwegian continental shelf

13:44

Avikus joins Massachusetts Institute of Technology to propel autonomouse navigation and decarbonization

11:13

GSI delivers first custom-built Ro-Pax ferry for Taiwan routes

09:31

TotalEnergies and partners launch the 2nd phase of Northern Lights CCS project

2025 March 29

15:01

Additional 57 ports could be upgraded with LNG bunkering facilities by end of 2026

14:16

PSA, DNV and PIL embark on digital collaboration to enable green and sustainable supply chains

13:32

SMRC hosts first Maritime Research Conference to advance digital and green Innovation

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news